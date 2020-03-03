Flood loans available

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Flood - Halloween 2019 A water rescue in Schroon during the 2019 Halloween flooding.

TICONDEROGA | The U.S. Small Business Administration has granted the New York’s request for a Physical Disaster Declaration for three counties impacted by last year’s Halloween storm, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced last week.

The storm caused more than $10 million in damages in local communities and affected nearly 400 homes, businesses and nonprofits. Essex, Herkimer and Oneida Counties are included in the declaration, and the contiguous counties of Clinton, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington are also eligible for the program.

Under the declaration, impacted individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits in eligible counties can now apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration to aid in their recovery.

“I’m glad our federal partners at the SBA have made these low interest loans an option for New Yorkers affected by the devastating Halloween storm,” Cuomo said in a media statement. “At the same time, it’s extremely disappointing that FEMA denied our request for emergency funding for the three hundred homeowners impacted by the floods. When natural disasters strike, the federal government and FEMA in particular need to step up and help.”

FEMA approved reimbursement for damage caused to municipalities, but not to individuals.

State and federal response teams did confirm that there was major damage to 145 homes and 29 businesses totaling $5.6 million and $1.5 million respectively, as well as minor damage to 193 homes and 17 businesses/nonprofits totaling $2.6 million and $380,000, respectively.

The following groups may be eligible for help from SBA loans: Homeowners, up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate; homeowners and renters, up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property; business owners, up to $2 million for the replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment and other physical losses; businesses and nonprofits, Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.

Interest rates can be as low as 1.5 percent for homeowners and renters, 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations and 3.875 percent for businesses, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Individuals and businesses may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Individuals and businesses may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be returned to the Center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 27, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Nov. 25, 2020. ■