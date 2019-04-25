Flooding along Schroon River threatens homes

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Jazmin Powell of Chester watches her children Zeyla, 5, and Mason, 8, play in knee-deep floodwaters in their front yard beside the Schroon River as her friend Thomas “T.J.” Bennett waits for a friend to arrive with his pickup truck to drag Powell’s VW crossover onto dry land.

CHESTERTOWN | Jazmin Powell stood on the doorstep of her home on Schroon River Forest Road in Chester and looked at the floodwaters — thigh deep in some places — surrounding her home. Nearby, racing bicycles leaning against a neighbor’s house were submerged in water that almost covered their wheels.

“I’ve owned this home for five years, and this is the worst the flooding has ever been,” she said Monday.

Her friend Thomas “T.J.” Bennett stood beside her, waiting for a friend of his to arrive with a pickup to haul Powell’s VW crossover out of the floodwaters that were as high as the car’s bumper.

“I hope your car is okay,” Bennett said to Powell.

The water was flowing past her home, which is set up from ground level on a concrete block foundation, several feet high. The floodwaters were within inches of running into her house.

“This is the worst I’ve seen it over the five years I’ve owned this house,” Powell said. “But the water is starting to recede, so as long we don’t have more rain, we’ll be all right,” she said.

Powell added that she was concerned about some other homes nearby being flooded.

“Some of my neighbors are on lower ground,” she said.

RAIN, MELTING SNOW

Recent heavy rains have combined with melting snow to cause water in area rivers to be higher than normal, and in various places, run over their banks.

The Schroon River nearly reached “major” flood threat level Monday. Warren County Emergency Services Director Brian LaFlure said the river crested at 9.52 feet, about 3 feet above normal. As the floodwaters receded to the “moderate” range the next day, LaFlure predicted that it would take two more days to subside to a “minimal” threat level.

“Most of the snow in the woods has dissipated, so as long as rain holds off, we’ll be okay,” he said.

Reports cite that many homes along the Schroon River in the towns of Chester, Horicon, Bolton and Warrensburg incurred minor flooding, but LaFlure said Tuesday that no homeowners had requested evacuations or other assistance.

“People want to live on the river, until the water rises,” he said