FLW Tour returns, boosts local economy

PLATTSBURGH | The Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) 2019 Tour presented by T-H Marine will come to a close at the Lake Champlain finale, which will reel in anglers, economic and environmental impacts and big fish to Clinton County June 27 to 30 at the Plattsburgh City Marina.

BAIT FOR BUSINESS

Last held in 2016, the event to end the six-lake tour is returning to Plattsburgh hoping to appreciate the local environment and give a boost to the local lake-shore economy.

According to the Adirondack Coast 2017 economic-impact study of Adirondack Coast Bass Fishing Tournaments, responders stayed an average 4.93 nights during each stay with an average daily spending total of $250.48, 75 percent of which used commercial lodging facilities.

The tour participants supported 41.3 full-time jobs, mainly within the food service and lodging industry in Clinton County and contributed a total of approximately $3,291,710 to the regional economy.

FLW Communications Specialist Brian Johnson said the event is expected to bring about $1.9 million to the area, and gives anglers and FLW staff a way to give back to the local community.

“We’re always gracious to be invited into communities,” Johnson said. “We’re coming in, using resources, and we’re fishing waters that belong to the city and people there. We want to give back in any way possible.”

CASTING AND CONSERVATION

Through a partnership with the Lake Champlain Sea Grant (LCSG) program, the FLW makes sure that there are resources in place for participants to be environmentally conscious. The main goals are to fight against invasive species and make sure the lake’s bass population remains healthy.

Boat-washing stations, educational boards at registrations and livewells, which help keep the fish cool, oxygenated and stress-free when finally released back into the water, are some of the systems the FLW has in place currently. Johnson said the FLW also works with local authorities to make sure everything is up to date.

“Conservation is the name of the game,” Johnson said. “We want to keep those fish healthy and in the best condition possible. We want to treat these fisheries with the utmost care, and have a low impact on them.”

REELING IN RESULTS

Registration is June 26 at the Crete Memorial Civic Center from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Take-off is at 6:30 a.m. every morning; weigh-in is from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first two days and 4 to 8 p.m. the last two days.

The family-friendly Outdoor Expo is every day at 2 p.m. The expo allows community members to come out and enjoy food, giveaways and opportunities to meet and interact with professional anglers. Johnson said 2016 winner Scott Martin will be returning to the water this year, in the hopes of going “back-to-back.”

“Bring your coolers and your lawn chairs, and come out and enjoy the day with us,” Johnson said.