Following years of delays, wastewater project moves forward in Elizabethtown

× Town of Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew addresses the crowd at a public informational meeting on a proposed wastewater treatment facility on Dec. 12, 2018. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Town of Elizabethtown is poised to move forward on a long-delayed project to construct a wastewater treatment system.

The first phase of the two-part project has a price tag of $7.3 million and will encompass homes and businesses in the downtown hamlet, according to engineering firm Barton & Loguidice, who briefed stakeholders last week at a public information session.

“We’ll be bidding in the spring on this,” said Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew.

User fees will be set at $362 annually, said Jason Ballard, a senior managing engineer at Barton & Loguidice.

“This $362 has been the target for many, many years, and we’ve been striving to keep (Equivalent Dwelling Units) costs down for this district,” Ballard said.

The average EDU statewide is $800, he said.

Costs will not increase once a planned second service district is patched in, he said, and the fee includes installation and debt service.

The first phase will include the town’s largest institutions, including University of Vermont Health Network Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Essex Center for Health Care and Rehabilitation, the Essex County Government Center, as well as retailers along Court Street.

Their rates are being determined by a formula, said Ballard.

Customers can opt out, but would be responsible for a smaller debt payment, he said.

Barton & Loguidice aims to have permitting applications complete by late-January, with the project going out to bid in spring and awarded in June or July.

“Hopefully by the end of 2021, it will be up and running,” Ballard said.

The Elizabethtown Town Council voted to authorize the engineering service agreement in Aug. 2017.

SCHEMATICS OUTLINED

Blueprints displayed at the informational session reveal two pump stations will be constructed on Hand Avenue to transport unfiltered waste to a plant at the town-owned Cobble Hill Golf Course.

Following filtration and disinfection, treated liquid will be discharged into Deep Hollow Pond, with solid waste stored in on-site tanks before being shipped out of the county for disposal.

Merrihew likened the pump stations to a manhole, and said they’d be unnoticeable.

The town has already secured $3 million in state and federal grants for the long-planned project, which has seen numerous starts and stops over the past 15 years.

“We’ve been working on this project since 2004,” Merrihew said.

A breakdown of costs for “Service Area 1” reveal $2.4 million has been slated for construction of the wastewater plant, an additional $3.2 for a collection system and $1.4 million for engineering, legal, administrative and additional construction costs.

The areas connected in the second phase, which does not yet have a price tag, would include residents and businesses in the Water Street, River Street, Cross Street, Noble Terrace, Footbridge Lane and the Maple Street section.

Merrihew said usage of county Department of Public Works staff could save up to 65 percent of construction costs, but ultimately depends on scheduling.

“They’re entertaining the consideration,” he said.

ENGAGED AUDIENCE

About 45 attendees jammed into the Old Essex County Courthouse, many armed with questions.

Several questioned the rising costs associated with the project, and how officials arrived at the $362 user fee.

Elizabethtown resident James Dawson said he has been trying to obtain more information for years.

“And I can’t get them from anybody,” said Dawson in the first of several exchanges with Merrihew, who contended that information had been disseminated before the 2010 referendum that saw voters authorize the project.

The supervisor asked Dawson, as well as any other residents, to visit his office for materials.

The project has run aground numerous times.

A potential site at the Elizabethtown Fish and Game Club was nixed by the state Department of Conservation (DEC) because of protected bird populations at the Pauline Murdock Wildlife Management Area.

Voters turned down construction on a site behind the Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Department on Woodruff Street.

The present location on the golf course was approved by voters in 2010.

Evaluation for the sites was made possible through a $1 million DEC grant. But other funding opportunities dried up as the project became stalled.

Merrihew said the town has already paid $820,000 for design costs.

Costs have since increased because of bolstered state environmental requirements, including those governing disinfection and DEC’s State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit program.

Engineers also had to go back to the drawing board to remove planned use of reed beds for waste treatment, citing concerns about invasive species raised by DEC.

The project has also been tripped up by litigation.

Barton and Loguidice filed a lawsuit in 2013 seeking payment for prep work done on the sewer project, a conflict that wasn’t resolved until 2016.

“The longer this gets pushed, stuff only gets more expensive — it doesn’t get cheaper,” Ballard said.

Christine Lang was among the residents who gathered at least 109 signatures from concerned residents earlier this year in an appeal to prod the town government into holding two public meetings.

The Water Street resident worried about the impact on low-income and elderly residents.

“I was just concerned because I didn’t know what was going on,” Lang told The Sun in September.

Merrihew brandished literature printed and circulated by residents flagging concerns over costs.

“There’s so much misinformation out there, I guess, right now,” he said. “Not many people bring this to me.”

EXPANSION POSSIBLE

Engineers determined the new system is capable of treating 90,000 gallons per day, with an estimated daily average of 36,000 gallons.

Permitting requirements call for an average daily flow of 45,000 gallons.

Attendees questioned if the system could accommodate new businesses that may decide to relocate to the area as a result of the new system.

Ballard said current engineering plans allow for 20 percent expansion in the first district.

“We are planning the system to allow growth,” he said. “If there’s a new business, we have capacity to take them on as long as it’s under 9,000 gallons per day.”

Future adjustments may be possible, he said, but would have to be approved by DEC.

Audience members appeared to agree the system is needed for economic development.

Deer’s Head Inn co-owner Aaron Woolf said he has spent $2,500 in the past two years to have his business’ on-site septic tank pumped.

Woolf asked Merrihew to highlight the pitfalls if the project doesn’t move forward.

The supervisor said there’s “no question” the lack of a system is impeding economic development, particularly on smaller footprints of developable land.

“There no options,” Merrihew agreed. “We have to have a sewer system.”