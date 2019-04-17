Footbridge negotiations break down

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education has decided to move forward with repairs to the Webb Island Footbridge without the City of Plattsburgh’s involvement.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education (BOE) last week voted to move forward with repair of the Webb Island Footbridge — without the City of Plattsburgh’s involvement.

Negotiations between the two entities, which have spanned more than a year, appear to have broken down.

This comes three weeks after both the BOE and the Plattsburgh Common Council had each agreed on contract terms to facilitate the repair, and a formal contract seemed imminent.

“Over the course of the past many, many months, a long series of impediments, delays and obstructions have been advanced by certain city leaders,” Superintendent Jay Lebrun told The Sun. “The district believes that, even if the current issues could be resolved, another slate of barriers and delays would surely be advanced.

“As such, and in the interest of making this valuable community asset again available to the public, we will simply proceed without the city.”

REPAIR MOVES FORWARD

With the BOE’s decision, the district intends to move forward with repair of the bridge using up to $400,000 and $50,000 in state funding secured by Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), respectively.

The district’s engineering firm has estimated that the bridge could be repaired as soon October.

“But the timeframe for state review and approval may impact this schedule, as may any changes in the condition of the bridge,” Lebrun said.

The bridge is slated for re-inspection next week, he said.

Clinton County Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) said that the $5,000 per year for the next 10 years that the legislature had previously pledged to the City of Plattsburgh to help with maintenance costs for the bridge would now be extended to the school district.

“Our position has always been that we wanted to see the bridge repaired,” McManus told The Sun on Wednesday.

Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8), who represents the part of the city where the bridge is located, commended the school district on moving forward.

“They’re solving the problem,” he said.

“This has been a prime example of government not working correctly. Thank you to the school board for repairing it.”

NEGOTIATION BREAKDOWN

The BOE’s vote on Tuesday came roughly three weeks after both the board and the Plattsburgh Common Council agreed on contract terms that would allow the repair process to move forward.

Those terms were set to be written into a formal contract by the city and district legal counsels.

But that contract never emerged for a final vote before the BOE took action.

Behind the scenes, a contract term inserted by the Common Council had become a point of contention.

The Common Council requested that the school district pay for “consultants selected by the city,” using state funding, to work on behalf of the city to oversee repairs.

In making that request, city lawmakers believed that meant hiring an engineering firm with both a bridge engineer and a clerk-of-the-works to oversee the project, according to Mayor Colin Read.

But when the BOE voted to accept those terms, they had a different understanding of what that may entail.

“When the district agreed to the resolution on March 19 there was language to the effect that the district would agree to pay for city personnel,” said school board member Fred Wachtmeister in an email, “but the full scope of that only became apparent with the city’s proposed agreement some time at the end of that week.”

This disagreement came as some school board members shared concerns about the possibility of state funding for the project going away, if negotiations dragged on much longer.

Ultimately, the district chose to move forward independently.

“The notion of a school district owning and maintaining a piece of transportation infrastructure such as a bridge is, frankly, ridiculous,” Lebrun added. “But, it is clear that a partnership with the city on this matter is simply not possible.

“Certain members of the Common Council have worked hard on this issue, as have county leaders, our elected state representatives, and members of the board of education.

“Those individuals have my sincere thanks.”

COUNCILORS REACT

Councilors expressed disappointment that the city and district couldn’t reach a consensus.

“Though I wish the city and the district had been able to reach an agreement, I appreciate the district’s commitment to repairing the bridge and its willingness to go forward alone,” said Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1).

Armstrong said that throughout this process, some councilors expressed concerns about a variety of things — potential liabilities, whether or not the bridge would be viable after being closed for more than a year, and what form city oversight of repairs should take. At times, she said those concerns “obstructed the ability to work cooperatively.”

“I feel as though we have let down the legislators who arbitrated the deal and secured funds,” she said. “Personally, I have found this process to be unnecessarily frustrating. Once the bridge is repaired, I hope that the city will follow through with its commitment to take ownership, leaving each party to fulfill their respective roles: The city to deliver services and maintain infrastructure; the district to educate our students.”

Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) told The Sun that he’s happy to see that the bridge will be repaired and both students and the community will soon be able to take advantage of it.

“However, I am concerned this drawn out ordeal may have created collateral damage that could require greater repair than those needed on the bridge itself,” he said.

“I’m fearful this ordeal has eroded a significant amount of trust other parties (who the city has to work and consult with) and they will have a lack of desire to work collaboratively or engage in any form of negotiation with the city.”

MAYOR RESPONDS

Asked to respond to the school district’s characterization of negotiations with the city, and for his response to the board’s decision, Read said that he hasn’t “acted in any way on this issue” since his veto of the Common Council’s decision last year to accept a deal with the district to fix the bridge.

But from his perspective, the Common Council has acted in good faith.

“My observation of the Common Council throughout this process was that the city was eager to collaborate,” he told The Sun in an email. “Of course, the city also needs to protect its taxpayers.”

At the time of his veto, Read said that his decision stemmed from two primary concerns: That the council’s resolution hadn’t been in a “legally-appropriate form,” and that he believed Ensel may have a conflict of interest due to his wife being employed with the district.

Ensel denied that he had a conflict.

Read also said at the time that he believed the city could “ill-afford any new financial burdens,” and that he believed it was “bad economics” to repair a bridge which may be nearing the end of its life.

Read called for all stakeholders to discuss different options, and proposed the installation of a new pre-built pedestrian bridge or a vehicular bridge.

“I don’t think there has been any instance of the Common Council taking any position but partner with the school district to ensure the community is left with the most sound crossing possible,” Read said. “But, in the end, it is the school district’s bridge and they must do with it as they see fit.”