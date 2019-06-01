For Devons’ sake

× Oxen Mack and Mick and their teamster interpreter Heather Workman are pleasing crowds and pulling loads at Fort Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | In American history the noble draft horse gets all the ink, but it was the ox that did the heavy lifting. A generalization of course, but if a settler or soldier had a heavy load and a long way to go, it was a team of oxen that was called upon. And now, that crucial part of 18th century life is represented for public inspection at Fort Ticonderoga.

In May, visitors to the fort helped celebrate the first birthday of Mick and Mack — “They had to share a birthday card,” said historian Stuart Lilie — two young oxen that, like their ancestors so many generations ago, perform a multiplicity of duties on the shores of Lake Champlain.

Ticonderoga President and CEO Beth Hill said the fort tinkered with a herd of heritage cattle, but cows grazing off in the distance was not particularly meaningful or interactive for the fort’s visitors.

Two of those cows were pregnant, and the semi-joke was that if the mothers had two boys within days of each other, the fort would make a team of oxen out of them. And that’s what happened. “An opportunity presented itself,” Lilie said.

Technically, Mick and Mack are oxen-in-waiting, as the term is generally understood, An ox is a bovine of either sex that’s reached two years of age and is trained as a beast of burden. And the animals are always learning. “Training is everything you do with them,” said Nick Spadone, director of interpretation. “They’re in training when they’re walking to their feed, when they’re eating and just standing.”

The youngsters, for example, are not permitted to graze while standing by for their next task. When Mack tries to sneak a bite, teamster interpreter Heather Workman gives him a light reminder-tap, and he looks at her plaintively, like a teen who has just been denied access to a cell phone.

And Mick and Mack have lessons of their own to give, Hill said, helping visitors understand how the yokes and harnesses worked and how barns were built. But they’re not just showpieces. They perform tasks that would otherwise have to be done by non-period pickups and tractors, such as hauling logs, firewood and planks, and moving artillery about.

“Frankly, they move everything that needs to be moved,” Spadone said. “A main goal is for them to do real work, because it’s dignifying for them.”

Animals like to have jobs, and the two heritage Red Devons, which are of a breed that would have been around when the fort was occupied, are no different. They enjoy pulling more than stopping and standing. And they have distinct personalities. “Mick is more intelligent, has a lot of heart and wants to work,” Spadone said. “Mack is less trustworthy of things he doesn’t know. He’s the strongest, and has his mind set on food more — a lot more.”

Lilie said the soldiers of the time would have used cattle for both muscle and beef, and one role was probably not thought of as being more important than the other. Lilie said Red Devons were a hardy breed and would have been welcome additions to a desolate region with an uncertain food supply.