Forced equality

× Fort Ticonderoga curator Matthew Keagle discusses the role of people of color in the colonial military. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | People of color got a rare taste of military equality during the American Revolution, a status they would not enjoy again for another 170 years. This was, however, no altruistic, egalitarian measure on behalf of white, freedom-loving Americans — it was, in fact, an act of desperation.

In honor of Black History Month, Fort Ticonderoga curator Matthew Keagle spoke to an audience Sunday about the role blacks played in military history during the colonial period in which complexities were layered with complexities.

Keagle said a pattern emerged in which the rules governing black enlistment were liberalized in times of crisis, then rescinded in times of peace. Sometimes they didn’t even last that long. In Rhode Island, a law was passed allowing black enlistment and then, after a public outcry, repealed four months later.

People of color in colonial times could include people of African decent, Native Americans and the children of interracial marriages. One officer wrote his superior, rather reluctantly agreeing to accept Indians into his ranks so long as they were dependable and not drunks. But by the end of the letter, in a postscript, he had changed his mind and said he probably wouldn’t want Indians after all.

Americans also accepted blacks, “begrudgingly at best,” Keagle said, out of fear that they might otherwise sign on with the British. Indeed, thousands of African-American slaves sought shelter in British lines where they were promised freedom — unless they were the slaves of loyalists, in which case they were returned to their masters.

But a person of color who was accepted into the military in colonial times, particularly among European powers, was infrequently handed a weapon and sent into the ranks. They would instead be employed as laborers, teamsters, servants or musicians.

ARTWORK

Black faces begin showing up in 17th century European artwork typically as servants or musicians in the Turkish style. They might have been issued elaborate costumes and placed at the head of a ceremonial procession, beating a kettle drum as they rode in the parade. Later, these musicians did acquire a degree of military functionality, as drums and horns were used for communications. Still, Keagle said, they would have been considered “outside formal (military) institutions.”

So just because a black face appears in a piece of military artwork, it should not be misconstrued to imply that the person was just one of guys, Keagle said. Early on in particular, wealthy warriors would acquire musicians solely to burnish their reputations. These troops of color “were not fully combatants, they were simply an ornament to the regiment,” Keagle said.

Curiously, it was the regimental drummer whose job it was in some British regiments to mete out physical punishment to misbehaving soldiers. So a colonist might have been excused for doing a double take at the site of a black man publicly whipping a white man in the middle of Boston.

‘NEED FOR MANPOWER’

But people of color were accepted into more traditional military roles when a severe lack of available men gave the white colonists no choice. During the French and Indian War, also called the Seven Years War, colonists were “still loathe to put weapons in the hands of black subjects,” Keagle said, “but the need for manpower often trumped the willingness to separate” the races.

After the conclusion of the war, whites hastily gathered back the guns they had given to blacks and Indians.

But the tide turned again with the Revolution, when again the colonists were perpetually behind in trying to find men to fill the ranks.

During the war, the British continued to use blacks, primarily as laborers. And while German Hessians fighting with the British found the institution of slavery to generally be abhorrent, they were opportunistic enough to accept as many as 131 slaves to come (unwillingly) into their ranks to serve as drummers, pipers and pack carriers.

Still, it was not unheard of for a slave to become a musketeer or grenadier.

“One wonders how these men interacted with the Germans fighting beside them,” Keagle said.

But the Americans, while employing fewer people of color in terms of raw numbers, gave them the chance to fight.

“This cuts directly at the third rail of American politics in the 18th century,” Keagle said. A new nation founded on the ideal of freedom had many people who were not free — and yet members of the black race were, out of necessity, being asked to fight in the name of this troubling paradox.

For soldiers of color there were risks and opportunities. Some did win pensions, land and bounties. And the British peered across the lines in amazement at black and white men fighting side by side. It was a scene, Keagle said, “that would not be achieved again until nearly the 1950s.”