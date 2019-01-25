Forecast is bright for Lake George Winter Carnival

× Expand Two souped-up compact cars and a hand-built custom racer compete in the sports car competition several years ago at the Lake George Winter Carnival. A series of these races, popular for decades at the carnival, are to be held this year over two weekends — Saturday Feb. 9 and Sunday Feb. 10 as well as Saturday Feb. 23 and Sunday Feb. 24 — due to a record number of competitors registering. Lake George Winter Carnival is held annually over the four weekends in February. Photo by Tim Weatherwax

Snowmobile racers competing in a snocross race held during the 2013 edition of the Lake George Winter Carnival careen off one of the berms in the race course. These races are to be held Saturday Feb. 9 and Sunday Feb. 10 at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Schroon River Road north of downtown Warrensburg. Photo by Tim Weatherwax

LAKE GEORGE | Four favorable factors are combining to likely make this year’s Lake George Winter Carnival the most popular in recent history:

Frigid weather, a strong economy, low gasoline prices, and a most of all, a robust roster of activities, event organizers said this week.

“We’re very excited about our full program of events,” Carnival official Lou Tokos said. “Everything indicates we’ll have a fantastic year.”

For 58 years, Lake George Winter Carnival has offered a wide variety of family-oriented events and attractions over the four weekends of February.

This tenure is about a decade longer than Lake George Mayor Robert Blais has been in office.

“With all its activities and events presented by volunteers, Winter Carnival is a magnificent undertaking,” he said. “It is one of the most popular events we’ve had in Lake George since I became mayor.”

This year’s schedule of events is as full as ever, from the opening ceremonies on Saturday Feb. 2 to its conclusion on Sunday Feb. 24.

All weekends of the Carnival feature motorsports, featuring either snowmobile, motorcycle, ATV or sports car racing on ice.

With the ice now covering the lake, and sub-zero weather forecast for upcoming days, it is nearly assured that all the events scheduled to take place on Lake George ice will indeed be held.

This year, the ever-popular bonfire-on-the-beach at Shepard Park will likely be burning all day, rather than only in late afternoon hours.

The array of children’s activities is vast this year, featuring pony rides, make-your-own sundaes and s’mores on the beach, tie-dyeing T-shirts in the snow, face painting, and indoor craft sessions.

All ages will enjoy the Saturday evening fireworks, youth hockey games, chili, barbecue and chowder and chicken wing cook-offs, the opening day parade and the daily “Dog’s Got Talent” shows.

A crowd favorite is the zany outhouse race, scheduled this year on Feb. 2 beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Although for several recent years the races were held on snow in a local parking lot, this year’s race will undoubtedly be held at its traditional site atop the ice of Lake George off Shepard Park.

Also returning are the highly competitive snowmobile drag races on ice scheduled for 10 a.m. to mid-afternoon on opening day, Saturday Feb. 2.

On the following day, a keg-tossing competition is likely to draw a large audience.

The next weekend, spectators will be able to see snowmobiles jumping off berms of snow and going airborne in sanctioned “snow-cross” races at the Warren County Fairgrounds. Meanwhile, sports and compact cars and specialty vehicles will be racing on the ice of Lake George. These two events are to be held on both Saturday Feb. 9 and Sunday Feb. 10.

The latter races will also be featured in a repeat edition Saturday Feb. 23 and Sunday Feb. 24 — due to a record number of competitors registering, event organizers said.

On Saturday Feb. 16 and Sunday Feb. 17, spectators will be witnessing shards of ice flying from underneath spinning wheels as motorcycles and ATVs careen around courses on ice atop Lake George. These races have been a crowd favorite over four decades.

Each weekend day, dozens of people will undoubtedly be charging into the frigid waters of Lake George in the polar plunge events, scheduled at 3 p.m..

The carnival also includes cooking demonstrations, ice diving exercises, snowmobile poker runs, music and open-mic performances, zumba sessions, and a quite popular hot chocolate bar.

Sleigh and carriage rides, and helicopter excursions are to be offered on several if not all the weekends.

Visit lakegeorgewintercarnival.com for a full schedule of events.