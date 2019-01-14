Former Adirondack Meat Company headed to auction block

× Expand Photo provided The former Adirondack Meat Company in Ticonderoga will be put on the auction block Feb. 7.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Want to buy a slaughterhouse?

The former Adirondack Meat Company in Ticonderoga will be put on the auction block next month.

An auction is slated for Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the lobby of the Essex County Supreme Court, according to court documents.

The slaughterhouse closed in 2017 amid complaints from area farmers and unpaid property taxes.

Glens Falls National Bank foreclosed on the Commerce Street location.

The approximate amount of the judgment is $1.05 million plus costs and interest.

The now-shuttered facility opened in 2014 with nearly $500,000 from the Essex County Industrial Development Association, state economic development and federal U.S. Department of Agriculture funds.

The Essex County IDA is seeking judgment against former owners Denise and Peter Ward, claiming they owe the agency $304,000 for equipment that went missing.

“We are pursuing it,” Essex County IDA Co-Director Jody Olcott told county lawmakers on Monday. “Obviously we’ve pursued it as much as we could civilly, and now we’re moving on it in a criminal fashion.”

Ticonderoga Police Department is spearheading the investigation, Olcott told lawmakers.

The department declined comment on Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.

Peter Ward has denied grant-funded equipment was removed from the facility.

“I want to deny all of those allegations,” Ward told The Sun last October. “Only personal property was removed from the property.”

He declined comment on the allegations he owes $304,000.

Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington bemoaned the loss of the USDA-certified building, which was designed to fulfill slaughter and modern meat processing for regional farmers.

“The slaughterhouse was a wonderful investment for the North Country here,” Harrington said, particularly when coupled with farm-to-school programming. “I’m hopeful that the slaughterhouse will come back online and soon.”

Olcott said IDA officials visited the 8,600-square-foot facility just before Christmas, which is operable and “practically new.”

“I’m hopeful we’ll get some good bidders on the property,” Olcott said. “Maybe it wouldn’t be a slaughterhouse, but a commercial warehouse.”

Tax history on the 22-acre property shows taxes unpaid at $23,994.30 for 2018 and $21,247.55 for 2017.

The first two years of the facility’s operation were tax-exempt as part of a start-up PILOT deal.