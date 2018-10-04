Former local hotelier and Gore exec passes on

× Expand Courtesy photo William Timothy Murphy Jr.June 16, 1933 — Sept. 19, 2018

CHESTER | A memorial service for William Timothy “Bill” Murphy Jr. — a leading hotelier in northern Warren County and a Chestertown native — has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 6 at Saint Cecilia Church in Warrensburg.

Born in Chestertown on June 16, 1933, Murphy passed away at age 85 on Sept. 19.

In recent years, he lived in Seal Cove, Maine — a village on Mount Desert Island.

After graduating first from Chestertown High School in 1953 and continuing his education at Fordham University, he returned to the town of Chester where he and his family members founded the original Friends Lake Inn.

The Inn had beforehand had been operated since the late 1800s as a boarding house.

In 1963, Murphy was hired as the original business manager of Gore Mountain Ski Center in Johnsburg. His next position was working for Greyhound Food Management Inc. as a sales representative, according to his obituary.

Murphy served as a member of the original Warren County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol. In this role, he represented Warren County at the 1964 World’s Fair.

When Murphy was in his fifties, he moved to Maine to become a rafting guide with Wilderness Expeditions, Inc.

Recently, Murphy launched a short-term vacation rental by creating a camp on his property complete with a cabin, solar shower and composting toilet.

Murphy was an outdoor enthusiast who not only loved the rivers of the North Country, but the mountains.

Friends Lake and Lake Placid were among his favorite waterways, according to his family members. Also, he enjoyed hiking, kayaking and Nordic skiing — He competed in cross-country ski events.

Bill Murphy and his former wife Ann Murphy of Chestertown raised four children, who collectively were responsible for raising seven grandchildren.

From this first family of his, Murphy is survived by daughter Elizabeth Murphy Hughes and her husband Robert of Chestertown, daughter Margot Murphy Skivington of Rochester and granddaughters Kate and Sara; son William Timothy Murphy IV and his wife Jen of Steamboat Springs Colo. and their children Gavin and Branigan; daughter Kathleen Murphy Guild of Chestertown and grandchildren Emily, Ethan and Molly.

He was predeceased by his sister Joan C. Murphy Linxwiler Haddad of Titusville, Fla.