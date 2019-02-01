Former Plattsburgh super gets first ‘Hometown Heroes’ banner

× Bernard Amell, a former Marine, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor and county legislator, will be honored with the town’s first Hometown Heroes banner this spring. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Bernard Amell lived a long and full life.

The former Marine and Plattsburgh town supervisor is remembered by his family as a man of deep selflessness, profound faith and unwavering kindness.

And throughout his devoted public service, his family was always a top priority in his life, his daughter Connie Barcomb said.

“He would do anything for anybody. He was always smiling,” she said. “He did anything for us girls. When we were married, he walked us down the aisle.

“There was nobody like my father.”

To his granddaughter, Cheryl Lucia, Amell was truly an icon:

“The mold broke the day he was born,” she said. “I am very biased I know, but I can’t think of anyone as kind, as humble, and as dedicated to his family and to his community as he was.”

This spring, the first Hometown Heroes banner to be flown in the Town of Plattsburgh will be one that honors him.

“I think he would certainly feel honored,” said Lucia. “Who wouldn’t?”

HOMETOWN HERO

The town launched its Hometown Heroes program last November. The banners will be flown around town, with many along the Route 3 commercial corridor.

It’s an initiative that’s designed to honor the people who have lived here, and those who have laid their lives on the line for their friends and neighbors.

Amell joined the Marines in 1943, at the age of 20.

He fought in World War II as part of the 4th Marine Division in the Battle of Saipan and the Battle of Tinian against the Imperial Japanese Army, the preface to the establishment of a base for the Allied Forces in the Mariana Islands.

He was honorably discharged in 1945, and nearly 70 years later, he saw the national World War II memorial in Washington, D.C. as part of the North Country Honor Flight.

He didn’t talk much about his time in the service, Barcomb said. But he was always proud.

After Amell was discharged, he became a corrections officer. That’s what he did for 25 years. He also served as the chairman of both the Town of Plattsburgh and the Clinton County Democratic committees, and in 1960, successfully secured his position as the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor, where he served for seven years, among other civic service.

Amell passed away on Sept. 18, 2017.

He was 94 years old.

“Even as involved as he was in public service, his family was always a priority,” said Lucia. “A husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather and an uncle, we each had a special place in his heart.

“We all feel so blessed, so proud and honored to have been a part of his life.”

OPEN ENROLLMENT

As of last week, the Town of Plattsburgh had received 10 applications for banners honoring local servicemen and women, according to Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

Each banner will be flown for two years. After that they’ll be decommissioned, and returned to the veteran’s family, Cashman said.

Space is limited. The deadline for the 2019 season is March 25.

But enrollment in the program is open year-round, and both active and retired servicemen and women are eligible.

The program is part of a larger, overarching initiative in the town to honor local veterans.

The Town of Plattsburgh became a designated “Purple Heart Town” last year, an initiative that sets aside prime parking spaces for Purple Heart recipients.

Planning is also underway to build a “battlefield memorial gateway” to highlight the War of 1812.

LIFE WELL LIVED

Amell was a member of the town’s American Legion Post 1619, VFW Post 125 and the CSEA Local 916.

After being elected in 1967, Amell served for five years on the Clinton County Legislature as a representative for Area 5.

He was a member of the SUNY Plattsburgh College Council for 12 years, and represented New York as a delegate at the Democratic National Convention in 1980.

In 1972, he was elected Clinton County Clerk, a position he served in for 23 years, from 1972 to 1995.