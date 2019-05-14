Former student, prof appointed president of NCCC

× Expand Photo provided by NCCC North Country Community College’s newly appointed President Joseph Keegan (second from right) poses with SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson (far left), SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman H. Carl McCall (far right) and NCCC Board of Trustees Chairman Steve Reed (second from left) on May 8, the day his appointment was approved by state officials.Photo provided by NCCC

SARANAC LAKE | A former student and faculty member has been named president of North Country Community College (NCCC).

Joseph Keegan, Class of 1989, will become the seventh president of the Essex and Franklin counties’ sponsored community college on June 16.

In an announcement, college spokesman Chris Knight said the SUNY Board of Trustees approved the appointment last Wednesday.

And the college community, he said, is thrilled.

“There’s a real excitement among our faculty and staff on campus today about this appointment,” he said.

A longtime resident of Vermontville, Keegan graduated from NCCC in 1989 with an associate degree in liberal arts. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from SUNY Potsdam and then a Masters of Arts in anthropology from SUNY Albany.

He has worked as an instructor at NCCC for 25 years — since 1994 — most recently as an associate professor, Knight said.

“Joe has served as the vice president for Academic Affairs at North Country Community College since 2014. Prior to this appointment, he was coordinator of Human Services Programs and as grant liaison for the Perkins CTE Grant and the Tri-Lakes Prevention Coalition.”

‘SUNY-GROWN LEADER’

The fact that NCCC and SUNY reached within its ranks to choose a new president was celebrated by SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson.

“Joseph Keegan is a true SUNY-grown leader, having attended North Country Community College, SUNY Potsdam and the University at Albany throughout his academic career,” Johnson said in announcing the appointment last week.

“His educational background coupled with his deep commitment to the North Country community makes him an ideal choice to serve the mission and vision of the campus.”

Joseph Keegan has been a student, faculty member and key member of the staff at NCCC, SUNY Chairman H. Carl McCall said.

“And today he will add president to his list of connections to the campus and to SUNY.”

‘THE PLACES WE CAN GO’

Keegan sees the community college’s future through a long lens.

“As one of the smaller gemstones in what makes up the SUNY crown of jewels, what we lack in size we make up for in quality and impact,” he said in the news release.

“Like many of our community college colleagues, we are a beacon of hope in what can often feel like a challenging environment. We have an incredible and innovative faculty and staff. We have a Board of Trustees that is engaged and supportive of our efforts. Our communities have been and continue to be incredible partners and are an important part of our strength. With all those elements in place, one can imagine all the places we can go. I look forward to joining with all of you to lead North Country into the next 50 years.”

NCCC Board of Trustees Chairman Steve Reed said he is confident the college will be in good hands under Keegan’s very capable leadership.

“Our new president brings to the position an impressive reservoir of good will, both in our surrounding communities and the college itself,” Reed said, citing Keegan’s principled character and commitment to shared governance and down-to-earth demeanor.

“He is both an exemplar and servant of our communities and deeply committed to their well-being,” Reed said.

Keegan will take office upon retirement of Dr. Steve Tyrell, who was appointed to the post in 2012.

“I would like to acknowledge the tireless and fruitful work of Dr. Tyrell, who has served us for seven years with dedication, vision and courage,” Reed said.

Keegan lives in Vermontville with his wife Lisa and their five dogs, Knight said.

“Their two daughters, both college graduates, are developing careers of their own, much to their parents’ delight. As a family, Joe and Lisa are both invested and active in the community, volunteering and serving on nonprofit boards. When not working, they enjoy a host of activities including partaking of the arts, being with friends and families, spending time in the great outdoors and traveling,” Knight said.

Keegan is also a credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor (CASAC) by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services and leveraged this training to inform his work as the coordinator of human services programs at NCCC, Knight said.

“He served on a team that developed NCCC’s Associates of Applied Science program in Chemical Dependency Counseling, helping train local students to bring meaningful supports and interventions to individuals and families suffering from addiction.”