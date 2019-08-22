Former Thurman news correspondent Barbara Keene, 90, was active in community life

Photo provided Barbara and George Keene pose for a portrait, likely in the mid-1990s. Barbara, who died Aug. 3 at the age of 90, was a correspondent for the Adirondack Journal and the Warrensburg-Lake George News — forerunners of The Sun Community News — from the mid-1970s through 1995 or so.

THURMAN | A woman who faithfully reported the news of Thurman residents for about 18 years passed away last week.

Barbara P.J. Keene, 90, of South Johnsburg Road in Thurman died Aug. 3 following a long illness. She had recently been a resident of The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls.

Keene was the Thurman correspondent for the Warrensburg-Lake George News from the mid-1990s through the late 1980s, then continued her reporting work for the Adirondack Journal through about 1995.

Barbara Primrose Joy Blackburn was born April 19, 1929 in Chelmsford, England. As a teenager, she was pursuing a career in nursing when she met her future husband, George O. Keene, a U.S. Army staff sergeant from Warrensburg. The story of their wartime courtship is related in the book “We Were There” by Dr. Daniel Way, her family physician.

Following the war, at the age of 18, Barbara married George Keene in 1947 and they moved to Thurman. They initially lived on a primitive homestead, moving thereafter to a house they restored in the rural hamlet of Kenyontown.

Barbara considered herself an Adirondack woman, and had a particular interest in Native American culture, according to family members and friends.

Besides her newspaper reporting, Barbara served her community as a dispatcher for the Thurman Volunteer Fire Co. and was a member of the Auxiliary. She attended both the Thurman Baptist and Kenyontown Methodist churches. She was also known for her recounting tales of her childhood in England, as well as reaching out to her neighbors who were facing difficulties.

For years, Barbara and George camped and traveled, including several trips to England to visit friends and family. George Keene died in August 2005, and they leave behind their six children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is be held this fall, and she is to be buried in the Reynolds Cemetery in Thurman beside her husband.

For more details on Barbara Keene’s life, to view her guest book, or to relay condolences to her family members, visit: alexanderfh.net.

In the website’s guest book, Dr. Way offered these thoughts:

“Barb was one of the smartest people I have ever met; a great story teller, amazingly adaptable, and she had a heart of gold.”

Way added that she was a great historian, sharing “her unique life story,” as well as a “valuable and dedicated member” of the Thurman community.

“I will always remember her fondly as a Real Adirondacker,” he wrote.