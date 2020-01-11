Former Warren County Clerk Caryl Clark recalled as gracious, dedicated to helping others

× Expand Photo provided CarylClarkPamVogelStateAward_Lg In 1995, Warren County Clerk Caryl Clark (second from right) and county Clerk employee Pam Vogel (second from left) pose for a commemorative photo with state officials after receiving an award for records management. Vogel, who advanced to Warren County Clerk after Clark’s retirement, was among area officials reminiscing about Clark after her recent passing — praising her expertise as a public servant as well as her extensive community involvement and charitable work.

LAKE GEORGE | A local woman whose distinguished career of public service spanned four decades passed away last week, and her friends and associates reminisced about her impact on life in the region.

Caryl Clark died just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 28, according to one of Clark’s close friends. She was in her late eighties, according to public records.

Although Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury is handling Clark’s final arrangements, one of the firm’s funeral directors said Jan. 4 they had not yet obtained information on Clark with which to draft an obituary.

Beginning in 1968, Caryl Clark served as Lake George Town Clerk, a position she held for 20 years. Over the following 16 years, Clark held the position of Warren County Clerk, after which she served on the Lake George Town Board — between Jan. 2008 and Jan. 2012.

Mid-career, Clark served as president of both the New York State Association of Towns and the New York State Association of County Clerks. During her lengthy service in municipal government, she won accolades from New York State and local officials, as well as various community organizations.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said Dec. 3 that Clark had a dynamic personality that she put to work in local public service.

“Caryl was a very bright woman, and she dedicated her life to the community of Lake George — She will be sorely missed,” he said.

Deb Foley, who served as Lake George Town Clerk for several terms until her retirement last month, praised Clark for her achievements and character — and said that Clark taught her a lot about duties as town clerk, decades after Clark left the post.

“Caryl was a fabulous mentor — she possessed a plethora of knowledge about town government,” Foley said. “I sought her advice often — I picked her brain”

Foley added that Clark was congenial, outgoing, and was focused on the needs of others.

“Caryl was the epitome of class — and she gave so much to the community,” Foley said, noting Clark’s charitable nature.

Clark was a leader of the Lake George chapter of the Business & Professional Women, a national organization that since 1919 has championed the rights and equality of working women.

Clark was a charter member of the Lake George BPW — founded in 1952 — and was active in the group through its heydays and until the late 1980s, when it morphed into the Lake George Women in Need, Nancy Nichols recalled.

“Caryl mentored a whole generation of women in BPW,” she said.

Clark organized many BPW and WIN events, and volunteered to work on activities that she didn’t run, Nichols said.

Foley said she was active in WIN, both of a contributor to the group’s charities until recent months.

Nichols recalled how Clark not only routinely organized the annual BPW fashion shows, but she also served as a model in the presentations.

“There’s not one thing that Caryl didn’t do in BPW and Women In Need,” she said.

Others recalled how Clark was a political force — how she campaigned hard, whether for herself or for other Republican candidates. Many times, she ran for office unopposed.

Pam Vogel, who was employed first as County Historian and then worked her way up through the ranks in the county Clerk’s office, said she and Clark worked closely together for many years.

“Carol and I were very good friends,” Vogel said. “She was a very fine professional woman.” ■