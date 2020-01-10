Former Wbg. shop proprietor and wife die in house fire

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Fatal Fire Strodel Home The charred remains of the home of Doug and Gail Strodel have yielded no clues to the fire’s cause. The couple, in their mid-70s, perished in the fire which occurred before dawn Dec. 31.

WARRENSBURG | A well-known former Warrensburg business proprietor and his wife perished in a fire last week that consumed their Schroon River Road home, according to county and local officials.

The remains believed to be of Doug Strodel and his wife Gail were discovered in charred remnant of the home, hours after the firefighters quelled the blaze. As of Jan. 5, formal identification of the remains had not occurred.

Warrensburg Fire Co. Assistant Chief Dave Alexander said the fire was initially reported at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 by a Warren County plow truck operator who had driven past the burning house. Alexander said this public works employee had passed by the house an hour beforehand and hadn’t seen anything unusual.

Alexander said he and other firefighters were on the scene within minutes of the call, dousing the flames. The search for any potential fire victims began after sunrise — Doug Strodel’s body was found in the area of a first-floor bedroom near the front of the house, and Gail Strodel’s remains were found near an exit door at the back of the house, Alexander said. He said he believed the couple were in their mid-70s.

On Jan. 3, Warren County Fire Coordinator and Emergency Services Director Brian LaFlure said that the cause of the fire will most likely never be determined.

“The level of destruction and the fact there are no witnesses make it near impossible to determine the cause,” LaFlure said. “We’ve had nothing to work from to determine a cause. There was basically nothing left of the house.”

There was a wood stove in the Strodel’s home, but fire investigators don’t believe it was in use, LaFlure added.

“If they were burning wood, we’d normally see wood stacks outside, but we didn’t find any,” he said, noting that there also was no indication of log cutting or splitting on the property.

“What happened is just terrible,” LaFlure said, noting that there was no indication of arson or anything suspicious.

LaFlure and his deputy Scott Combs both were on the scene investigating the fire, as were representatives of the state Office of Fire Prevention & Control.

Doug Strodel operated a business on Main Street in Warrensburg named D&G Hardware — a store that had a wide variety of goods ranging from day-old bread, candy, collectibles and coins to hardware, home furnishings, and toys. His wife often worked alongside him. In later years, Doug and Gail were coin dealers, operating D&G collectibles in Glens Falls.

Jan. 3, Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty recalled Doug Strodel as a congenial business proprietor.

“Doug was a good all-around guy, fun to be around, and ran a great little store; he was well-liked throughout our community,” Geraghty said. “He and Gail will be sorely missed — it’s a really sad state of affairs.”

Mid-career, Doug Strodel worked for a while as a part-time sheriff’s deputy, and he ran for sheriff in 1999. Strodel was a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran. In the 1990s, he served on the Warrensburg Town Planning Board and was subsequently a candidate for the post of town supervisor.

Decades earlier Doug was merchandise manager of Clark’s Department store in Queensbury, recalled former Corinth Mayor Brad Winslow who stopped by the fire scene Jan. 1. Winslow, who was hired as Operations Manager of the department store, noted that Strodel was knowledgeable and had a dry wit.

“Gail and Doug were a wonderful couple,” he said.

Alexander, a proprietor of Alexander Funeral Home, said plans have not yet been made for services for the Strodels. Final arrangements are being coordinated with a nephew of the Strodels who lives near Rochester, he said.

“People thought the world of Doug and Gail,” Alexander said. “This situation is extremely unfortunate. ■