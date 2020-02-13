Fort announces Beaty scholarship

× Expand Photo provided BeatyScholarship_National-History-Academy Last year’s Beaty Family Scholarship winner, Cole Siebels, from Gouverneur High School and John T. Beaty at a National History Academy event.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga officials announced that the Beaty Family Scholarship will be awarded to a North Country History Day participant currently in ninth, tenth, or 11th grade during this year’s North Country History Day hosted at Fort Ticonderoga on March 7.

The award is for an outstanding Senior Division entry that exemplifies the spirit of National History Day. The winner will receive a scholarship to attend the prestigious National History Academy during the summer of 2020.

“Fort Ticonderoga is thrilled to offer an exceptional student this remarkable opportunity to participate in the National History Academy,” said Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and CEO.

“Through the National History Day program, and now through this scholarship opportunity, we are a platform and resource for students to participate in an on-going conversation about history and its meaning to us today. The National History Academy is partner program which shares our museum’s commitment to engage students and foster a more engaged citizenry in a deeper understanding of our past.”

“The National History Academy offered me a once in a lifetime opportunity that I will never forget. The opportunities we had learning about our great nation cannot be matched. I am forever grateful,” said Cole Siebels from Gouverneur High School, 2019’s Beaty Scholarship winner.

Fort Ticonderoga coordinates the Annual North Country History Day, serving students in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence, and Warren counties in New York State. The theme for the 2019-2020 school year is “Breaking Barriers in History.” Registration must be complete by February 14, 2020. More details can be found at fortticonderoga.org or by emailing rstrum@fort-ticonderoga.org.

Competing at two levels: Junior (grades 6-8) and Senior (grades 9-12), students create entries in various categories such as historical papers, individual and group exhibits, individual and group performances, individual and group documentaries, and individual and group websites.

The National History Academy is a 5-week summer program. Participants explore the history of the United States from the Colonial Era through the Civil Rights Movement. Through field trips to historical places in Washington and the surrounding region, students gain a deeper understanding of the foundations of American democracy and the responsibilities of citizenship through experiential learning. ■