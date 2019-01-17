Fort Ti soldiers prepare for British attack - in 1777

× Expand Photo provided by Fort Ticonderoga The “Preparing for the Coming Campaign” living history event will be held Jan. 19 at Fort Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | The next living history experience at Fort Ticonderoga, “Preparing for the Coming Campaign,” will be held Saturday, Jan. 19. The event will bring to life the story of American soldiers at Ticonderoga in the year 1777 as they prepare for a British attack.

Aware that their resources are limited and manpower scarce, meet soldiers in the wintertime fort and learn about their struggle for liberty.

Visitors can learn about the carpentry skills that were required to build and defend a Revolutionary era fort and examine rare artifacts from the winter of 1777 on display at a special pop-up exhibit in the Mars Education Center.

Other programs throughout the day include guided tours, weapons demonstrations and historic trade programs. Discover the importance of chocolate for American soldiers and camp followers at Ticonderoga and enjoy a sample of colonial chocolate. For a full event schedule and other event details, visit fort-ticonderoga.org or call 518-585-2821.

“Ticonderoga in the winter of 1776 into 1777 was an active post, filled with American soldiers achieving incredible feats of construction,” said Stuart Lilie, vice president of operations.

“As snow piled up, carpenters built massive new barracks and artillerymen built carriages for the largest number of cannons ever at Ticonderoga. Even the frozen surface of Lake Champlain was a construction site as soldiers built wood and stone piers for a bridge across the lake.”

From now through April, visitors will be immersed in living history events, seminars, specialty programs and hands-on workshops. Guests will have the opportunity to explore Fort Ticonderoga during what was traditionally the “Winter Quarters” season for armies of the 18th century.