Fort Ti to celebrate fall with festival

Fort Ticonderoga hosts the annual Heritage, Harvest and Horse Festival from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6.

TICONDEROGA | Bring the whole family to the Heritage, Harvest and Horse Festival for a full day of autumn fun set in the midst of the King’s Garden heirloom apple trees and the Adirondack landscape on Oct. 6 at Fort Ticonderoga.

Admission is included with a Fort Ticonderoga general admission ticket. Fort Ticonderoga is open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily (last ticket sold at 4:30 p.m.)

Discover the historical importance of horses and other working animals during exciting demonstrations, meet friendly farm animals, stroll through the farmers market, participate in family fun activities, tackle the 6-acre Heroic Corn Maze and purchase some harvest vegetables and plants from the historic King’s Garden.

Featured activities include live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, “localvore” food — including homemade goods and liquor tastings — the annual vegetable, seed and plant sale and a harvest market.

Kids activities will include face painting, creating a customized leaf book, sack races, colonial kids games, pumpkin painting, animal masks, natural dying, book reading in the teahouse and other hands-on activities.

Watch the heavy hauling power of working oxen, Mick and Mack, and follow the cry of the foxhunting Green Mountain Hounds.

The 90-minute Carillon boat cruise will run at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. To make a reservation, visit fortticonderoga.org.

The day will not be complete without a visit to Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Corn Maze: A Corn Maze Adventure, where visitors can explore the six-acre corn maze. Guests are able to find their way through the maze by selecting the correct answers to clues connected to Fort Ticonderoga’s history.

For a complete event schedule, visit fortticonderoga.org/events/fort-events/heritage-harvest-and-horse-festival/detail.