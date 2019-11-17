Fort wall to be repaired

× Expand Photo Provided Fort Ticonderoga stone wall Fort Ticonderoga has received funds to repair the northern demilune defensive stone wall.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga has been awarded $465,000 through a highly competitive grant program for restoration of a defensive stonework on the north side of the fort.

Repair of the defense work, known as a demilune, will be paid for through a Save America’s Treasures Grant, funded by the Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.

Originally constructed in the 18th century, the north demilune was used to defend Fort Ticonderoga against invaders. It was part of the fort’s outer defenses that Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold saw as they crossed Lake Champlain on their journey to capture the fort in May 1775, securing America’s first victory in the Revolution.

“The Save America’s Treasures Grant is a major win for Fort Ticonderoga,” said Beth Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and CEO. “The ability to fund the restoration of the north demilune will provide stabilization for the fort in the future, and will allow visitors to safely view the beautiful landscape Fort Ticonderoga has to offer for generations to come.”

The work is expected to be done next summer.

The harsh northern climate is tough on old stonework, and Hill said preservation is a never-ending process. “Our top priority is to keep the fort in good repair,” she said.

According to a press release from the fort, the grant project will include the preparation of contract documents for the repairs that will conform to all necessary historic preservation standards. The restoration work itself will prevent further wall movement and deterioration by using modern preservation methods that will safely stabilize this national treasure while preserving its historic integrity. The project will begin in January 2020 and utilize the skills of a consulting structural engineer and a preservation architect. Upon completion, this restoration project will allow visitors to safely access the north demilune.

Hill thanked U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and Rep. Elise Stefanik, who helped land the grant.

In a statement, Schumer called the project essential to protect a national treasure. “By allowing Fort Ticonderoga to refurbish its original walls, this federal investment will ensure that it is preserved for generations of New Yorkers and Americans to come,” he said.

Stefanik thanked the National Park Service for prioritizing Fort Ticonderoga and said preservation of history was a personal goal. ”This Save America’s Treasures Grant will be instrumental in ensuring Fort Ticonderoga remains a commemorated site and tourist destination for many years to come,” she said.

From the vantage of the demilunes (meaning half moon), visitors have views of the Ticonderoga peninsula, Lake Champlain, Mount Defiance, Mount Independence and the Green Mountains of Vermont, and gain perspective on why Ticonderoga was so strategic to the 18th-century world. Public and school tour groups will utilize the space for educational programs as new generations of museum-goers are introduced to Fort Ticonderoga’s remarkable story, Hill said. ■