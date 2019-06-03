Foundation of CVPH unveils new donor wall

× Expand Photo provided A new donor wall will utilize technology to recognize those who have donated to the Foundation of CVPH.

PLATTSBURGH | Members of the Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) unveiled a new donor wall in the hospital’s main lobby recently. Organizers said the wall is an effort to both thank those in the community who support the foundation’s work and to inspire others to give. The event was part of the hospital’s annual celebration of National Hospital Week.

The donor wall features a TV monitor that gives the foundation the ability to update the donor list while highlighting some of its ongoing work and coming events.

“Imagine being a single mom and caring for your child who is battling cancer or a senior citizen who can’t afford the medication co-pay that can help keep you healthy and in your home. Donors like those highlighted here support foundation programs that provide real help to people in this community. Donations to the foundation of CVPH stay in the North Country, helping our friends and neighbors,” said Deb Cleary, president of the foundation board of directors.

CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said the hospital was truly fortunate to have such tremendous support from the community.

Part of the donor wall includes signage that lists legacy donors, those who have given cumulative gifts of $10,000 or more over a 10-year period and heritage society members, donors who have named the foundation in their will, annuity, trust or endowment.