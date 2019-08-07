Founder of Pyramid Life Center killed in car crash in Schroon

Photo provided by Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany Sister Monica Murphy

SCHROON | A car accident on Tuesday claimed the life of Sister Monica Murphy, CSJ.

Sister Monica was 77. She had served as a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for 58 years and taught for decades at Catholic Central High School in Troy where she celebrated her 50th Jubilee in 2011, according to the Troy Record. She founded the Pyramid Life Center, a spiritual retreat on 750 acres in Paradox.

State Police investigation reports that a two-vehicle collision happened Aug. 5 at about 5:09 p.m. on State Route 74 in the Town of Schroon.

Police said the 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Murphy was traveling east on State Route 74, when, for an unknown reason, her vehicle veered into the opposite lane, striking a 2017 Ford F-250. The truck was traveling west on State Route 74, operated by John Homer III, 49, with passenger, Dalton J. Homer, 22, both of North Creek.

“The two vehicles collided head on. Murphy suffered multiple traumatic injuries which resulted in her death,” police said.

Essex County Coroner Jay Heald responded and pronounced Sr. Monica deceased at 8:02 p.m.

Police said her body was removed to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh for autopsy.

John and Dalton Homer were transported by Schroon Lake ambulance to the University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital where they were treated for neck and back pain and released.

Ridge Harris, chairman of the Board of Trustees at Catholic Central High School, told the Troy Record that Murphy died in the car accident while returning to Pyramid Life Center in Paradox, where she had served as director for decades.

Harris told the Record, “She was a pillar of our institution and made a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of young people. Throughout her time at Catholic Central, she was a teacher, guidance counselor, spiritual counselor, mentor, friend, and the Crusaders No. 1 fan.”

Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger of Albany released a formal statement on the loss.

“All of us in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany are so saddened to learn of Sister Monica’s passing. She was a beloved figure in our Diocese, bringing her passion for her Catholic faith — and for all people — to everything she did, whether in our Catholic schools, where she served for more than four decades, or at Pyramid Life Center, where she was the driving force that has kept that camp thriving since its beginnings.

“Our prayers are with the communities of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Carondelet, Catholic Central High School and Pyramid Life Center during this difficult time. We know Sister Monica has gone before us marked with the sign of faith to meet the One to whom she gave her entire life, but that does not make it any easier for those of us left behind. We will miss her, but we will carry on the work she loved in her absence and in her memory.”

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in Albany sought prayers for Sister Monica’s family, friends and the thousands of lives she touched.

“Please pray for Sister Monica’s sister, Sister Maureen; her nieces and nephews and their families; her many friends, especially Sister Lynn Levo and Sister Jackie Power with whom Sister Monica lived; for the Catholic High community and the Pyramid Lake family.

“Please pray for us too as we mourn Sister Monica’s tragic loss and prepare to send another of our precious Sisters home to God. We are heartbroken right now, but we know that Sister Monica would, most of all, like us to celebrate her life and especially now her life with the Resurrected Jesus.”

Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet said details of Sister Monica’s funeral services would be available as soon as arrangements were completed.

“Together let us thank God for the gift of Sister Monica, all she was and is to us and the special gift she had of bringing the charisma of the Sisters of St. Joseph to all she met with warmth, vitality, energy, generosity and grace.”