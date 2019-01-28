Four arrested in Plattsburgh drug bust

State Police Logo

PLATTSBURGH | Four people were arrested in the City of Plattsburgh last week in connection with a multi-agency drug investigation.

On Jan. 17, New York State Police arrested Anthony J. Addison of Lima, Ohio; Willie B. Grant of Springfield, Massachusetts; and Andra J. Steuerman and Tammie A. King, both of Plattsburgh, on drug-related charges.

Addison, 42, Grant, 43, and Steuerman, 53, were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony charge that indicates possession of a drug with the intent to sell it.

Steuerman was additionally charged with criminal nuisance in the second degree, a class B misdemeanor.

King, 45, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor.

Law enforcement arrested the four at 4950 S. Catherine St. on a search warrant issued by Clinton County Court.

At the home, police seized approximately one ounce of crack cocaine, less than five grams of marijuana, “several” cell phones, drug paraphernalia and $3,940, according to a news release from state police.

All four were arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court. Addison was remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond; Grant was remanded on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond; and Steuerman was remanded on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

King, who is also known as Tammie A. Guay, was released with an appearance ticket but later arrested by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies for violating her parole. She was remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility without bail pending an arraignment in county court.

King had been arrested in 2011 and plead guilty to first degree unlicensed operation, driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. She was sentenced to concurrent sentences of 1-3 years in state prison and two years in county jail.

In April, she was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, aggravated DWI and DWI with a previous conviction after being pulled over by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies.