Four hikes in Moriah

Photo by Tim Rowland
Hikers on the Moriah Challenge will have a view of Lake Champlain from Coot Hill.
PORT HENRY | Hikers will descend on Port Henry June 1 for the Moriah Challenge, in which they have one day to complete four trails.
Moriah Chamber of Commerce events coordinator Catherine Sprague said the challenge, now in its fifth year, attracts between 50 and 100 hikers, and is growing. It features the four Champlain Area Trails (CATS) routes located in Moriah, including Belfry Mountain, Coot Hill, Cheney Mountain and Crowfoot Trail.
The trails feature varying degrees of difficulty, Cheney Mountain being the hardest and Belfry being the easiest. “Belfry is just a hop, skip and a jump, but people love it,” Sprague said. All are suitable for families, and there is no charge to participate.
Sprague said the challenge attracts people from Canada to Albany, along with Vermont and Lake Placid.
Hikers who complete the challenge get a commemorative embroidered patch from the chamber.
Patches can be claimed by coming to the chamber offices at 4317 Main Street in Port Henry. Free CATS trail maps are also available at the chamber.
The trails include:
- Belfry Mountain: The trail is only a third of a mile (one way) with little elevation gain, but it arrives at a fire tower that provides views of the Champlain Valley to the east and the High Peaks to the west.
- Coot Hill: Also known as the Big Hollow Trail, it’s accessed by an unmaintained road that ends at a cemetery with graves of Revolutionary and Civil War soldiers. The climb is modest, but the reward is a long, southern view of Lake Champlain and the Vermont mountains.
- Cheney Mountain: This mile-long trail is steeper than the others, but the views are multiple and include a northern lookout, and southern view of the Lake Champlain Bridge and a western view of the old Switchback iron mine with its rusting buildings and massive tailings pile.
- Crowfoot Pond: At three miles, this is the longest trail, but it is mostly flat through forests and ending at Crowfoot Pond.