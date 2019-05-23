Four hikes in Moriah

Photo by Tim Rowland Hikers on the Moriah Challenge will have a view of Lake Champlain from Coot Hill.

PORT HENRY | Hikers will descend on Port Henry June 1 for the Moriah Challenge, in which they have one day to complete four trails.

Moriah Chamber of Commerce events coordinator Catherine Sprague said the challenge, now in its fifth year, attracts between 50 and 100 hikers, and is growing. It features the four Champlain Area Trails (CATS) routes located in Moriah, including Belfry Mountain, Coot Hill, Cheney Mountain and Crowfoot Trail.

The trails feature varying degrees of difficulty, Cheney Mountain being the hardest and Belfry being the easiest. “Belfry is just a hop, skip and a jump, but people love it,” Sprague said. All are suitable for families, and there is no charge to participate.

Sprague said the challenge attracts people from Canada to Albany, along with Vermont and Lake Placid.

Hikers who complete the challenge get a commemorative embroidered patch from the chamber.

Patches can be claimed by coming to the chamber offices at 4317 Main Street in Port Henry. Free CATS trail maps are also available at the chamber.

The trails include: