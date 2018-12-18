Four sentenced for roles in Plattsburgh heroin distribution conspiracy

PLATTSBURGH | Four area residents have been sentenced for their roles in a heroin distribution ring.

Kyle Touchstone, 31, of Plattsburgh; Melissa Kusalonis, 37, of Plattsburgh; Anthony DeFilippo, 37, of Schenectady; and Luke Kiroy, 34, of Saranac, were sentenced last week for conspiring to distribute heroin.

Touchstone was sentenced to 84 months in prison and four years of supervised release; Kusalonis to 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release; DeFilippo to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release, and Kiroy to three years of probation and a $1,000 fine.

As part of their guilty pleas, Touchstone and Kusalonis admitted to obtaining nearly a kilogram of heroin from Jimolo Coates, a.k.a. “Brodie,” in Annapolis, Maryland, and DeFilippo in Schenectady between June 2016 and May 2017, and selling the heroin in Plattsburgh.

DeFilippo admitted to regularly providing Touchstone and Kusalonis with heroin in Schenectady, and Kiroy admitted to transporting heroin from Annapolis to Plattsburgh with Kusalonis.

Touchstone, Kusalonis, DeFilippo and Kiroy were charged with six other people in two related indictments pertaining to a heroin-distribution ring that transported heroin from Annapolis and Schenectady and sold it in the Plattsburgh area.

In addition to Touchstone, Kusalonis, DeFilippo and Kiroy, five other defendants pled guilty and were sentenced.

Coates, a.k.a. “Lo,” Marlo,” “Brodie,” 25, of Annapolis, Maryland was sentenced to 188 months in prison, to be followed by eight years of supervised release

Tynaejah Thompson, a.k.a. “Naee,” age 20, of Annapolis, Maryland was sentenced to 18 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release

Kiara Scott, 29, of Annapolis, Maryland was sentenced to three years of probation, including six months of home detention

Charles Adams, a.k.a. “Chuck,” 33, of Peru, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release

Travynn Ippolito, a.k.a “Trav,” 30, of Plattsburgh, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release

The tenth defendant, Danielle Conners, 33, of Plattsburgh, was convicted at trial and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5, 2019.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; acting special agent in charge Keith Kruskall, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division; and Clinton County Sheriff David Favro.

The convictions are the result of a nearly yearlong investigation led by the DEA Task Force in Plattsburgh, which consists of law enforcement officers from the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Border Patrol, New York State Police, Clinton County Sherriff’s Office, Essex County Sheriff’s Office and the Plattsburgh Police Department.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, as well as the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, assisted in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cyrus P.W. Rieck and Katherine Kopita.