Free breakfast, lunch available for minors

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Youth Bureau announces its participation in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

CVES Plank Road Mineville: Breakfast Monday-Friday, 8-9:30 a.m. Lunch Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 8 through Aug. 9

Moriah Central School, 39 Viking Lane, Port Henry: Breakfast Monday-Friday, 8-9:30 a.m. Lunch Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., July 8 through Aug. 9

Ticonderoga Elementary School, 116 Alexandria Ave., Ticonderoga: Breakfast Monday-Friday, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Lunch Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to noon, July 8 through Aug. 16

Crown Point Central School, 2758 Main St., Crown Point: Breakfast Monday-Friday 8:15-9:15 a.m. Lunch Monday-Friday 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., July 8 through Aug. 8

Petrova Elementary School, 79 Canaras Ave., Saranac Lake: Breakfast Monday-Friday, 7:30-8:45 a.m. Lunch Monday-Friday, noon to 1 p.m., July 8 through Aug. 16

Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, 7530 Court St. Elizabethtown: Breakfast Monday-Friday 9-9:30 a.m. Lunch Monday-Friday, 12:30-1:15 p.m., July 8 through Aug. 9

Noblewood, 96 Noblewood Lane Willsboro: Lunch Monday-Friday 11 :30 a.m. 1:30 p.m., July 8 through Aug. 9

Persons interested in receiving more information should contact Essex County Youth Bureau at 518-873-3632. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against in any United States Department of Agriculture related activity should call 202-720-5964 or write immediately to USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326W. Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Ave. S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410.