Free health checks available

× Expand File photo Elizabethtown Community Hospital

ELIZABETHTOWN | Two free events will be held by the Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary in February to help the community become “heart healthy.” The events will be held at the following locations and times:

Monday, Feb. 11 from 3–7 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital Main Campus, 75 Park St., Elizabethtown;

Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 3–7 p.m. at Ticonderoga Campus, 1019 Wicker St., Ticonderoga.

At the event, community members may take part in a free heart health screening conducted by the hospital’s nurses, lab and other clinical staff.

The screening will assess blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and oxygen levels. Hospital staff will also check height and weight to provide an overall health picture. Participants will also have an EKG reading taken, a test that measures heart health.

According to Julie Tromblee, chief nursing officer for Elizabethtown Community Hospital, ensuring heart health is one of the most important things anyone can do.

“There are many conditions that lead to heart disease, including high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol,” she said. “This health screening allows our hospital staff to provide free testing for our community members that helps detect those risk factors. Once people have this information, they can work with their health care provider to manage their health.”

Participants will be able to obtain heart-healthy recipes, receive important health information from presenters, view various exhibits by local community organizations and talk with professionals about taking care of their heart, including getting help to become tobacco-free.

The Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary works to support the mission of the hospital and its employees, as well as hospital-sponsored community initiatives to improve the health of the region. This dynamic group meets on the first Wednesday of the month and new members are always welcome.

For more information on the auxiliary or the events, call 518-873-3003.