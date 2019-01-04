Free weatherization services available

TICONDEROGA | Applications are now being accepted for the Adirondack Community Action Program, Inc. (ACAP) Weatherization Assistance Program of Essex County for 2018-2019.

The program provides free services to income-eligible families and individuals by reducing their heating/cooling cost and improving the safety of their homes through energy efficiency measures.

Energy efficiency measures performed by the program include air sealing, wall and attic insulation, heating system improvements, efficiency improvements in lighting, hot water tank and pipe insulation and refrigerator replacements with Energy Star-rated models.

All services are provided free to the occupant of the home. Landlords may contact reach out for investment requirements.

Essex County residents may use the following guideline to determine eligibility for ACAP weatherization services:

Size of household monthly

1 $2,318

2 $3,031

3 $3,744

4 $4,457

5 $5,170

6 $5,883

7 $6,343

For more information about the program, call toll free at 1-877-873-2979, locally at 518-873-3207 or visit acapinc.org.