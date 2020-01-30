Fridays are made for local film lovers

× Expand Photo provided BONG-Joon-ho-&-SONG-Kang-ho-on-the-set-of-PARASITE “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho on the set with South Korean actor Song Kang-ho, right.

LAKE PLACID | Four powerful films, an array of drama, crime, comedy and sci-fi, arrive in Lake Placid with the Adirondack Film Society Screening Series, a Friday-nights only event that continues now through April.

In this its 6th year, society screenings deliver two Oscar nominees; a visit with independent Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven; and the latest work by visionary filmmaker Terrence Malick, acclaimed for directing “Badlands,” “Days of Heaven,” and “The Thin Red Line.”

The Screening Series starts this Friday night with year’s Academy Award Best Film nominee “Parasite” made by South Korean film master Bong Joon-ho.

Adirondack Film Society Screening Series organizer Fred Balzac said he is especially pleased to open season 2020 with this “richly multi-layered work by one of international cinema’s most celebrated film directors,” a movie that many critics and awards organizations are hailing as the best film of 2019.

“Parasite received the top award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the Palme d’Or, and is considered by some industry observers to be a leading contender for both Best Picture and Best Director Oscar awards this year, as well as a shoo-in for the Best International Feature Film award.”

Parasite was nominated for six 2020 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Film Editing and Best Foreign Language Film.

It won the 2020 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture.

Balzac said Parasite is possibly “one of the top two or three films in the entire six years of the series held at Lake Placid Center for the Arts, and we’ve shown some great films.”

FRIDAY FILMS

The Friday Film Screening Series shows the last Friday of each month at Lake Placid Center for the Arts, through April.

The series opens on Jan. 31 with Bong Joon-ho’s social class comedy turned thriller, “Parasite.”

On Feb. 28, the Film Society welcomes an in-person appearance by one of Vermont’s leading independent filmmakers, Jay Craven, with his latest work, the science fiction film noir “Wetware,” shot in part on location in Burlington.

On March 27, the Film Society presents an American comedy/drama film by Taika Waititi, the World War II satire, “Jojo Rabbit,” featuring an Academy Award-nominated performance by Scarlett Johansson.

On April 24, the Friday screen goes to visionary filmmaker Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life,” hailed by Variety magazine as “cinema at its mightiest and holiest.” The film is co-presented with John Brown Lives! and Lake Placid Center for the Arts.

Friday Film Screenings start at 7 p.m. at LPCA. Tickets are $10, available at the door and by advance reservation via the LPCA box office: 518-523-2512. LPCA is at 17 Algonquin Dr. in Lake Placid. ■