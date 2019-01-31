Friends of late restaurateur call for Plattsburgh lot designation

× Friends of the late Arnold “Arnie” Pavone took to City Hall last week to call for a proposed public parking lot on Margaret Street to be named in his honor. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Nicholas Pope remembers running down the street after school with his friends, a dollar bill crumpled up in the then 14-year-old’s pocket.

Arnie’s Restaurant had just opened a few years prior and was a frequent treat on the way home.

The restaurant’s owner, the late Arnold “Arnie” Pavone, would always be there when the students reached the summit of the iconic stairs.

Now Pope and Jessica Guerin, one of Pavone’s employees, think it’s time for the City of Plattsburgh to honor the man that dished up Italian delicacies here for nearly 70 years.

A few days after the restaurateur died last November, Pope and Guerin hatched a plan to call for the city’s proposed public parking lot across from the Margaret Street restaurant to be designated as the Arnold Pavone Square.

‘VERY, VERY SPECIAL’

“He would treat every one of us just as dignified as if we were the mayor of the city, the head of the bank or the president of the college,” Pope told the Plattsburgh Common Council last week.

No one, he said, was ever disrespected by Pavone, who died Nov. 23, 2018, at 92.

The city council had authorized the purchase of the property on Oct. 25.

Guerin and Pope circulated petitions, mostly within Pavone’s restaurant, and quickly garnered more than 330 signatures.

“Arnie was just somebody very, very special in this community,” said Pope.

“This man deserves to be honored in this way, and I’m not gonna stop until he is.”

COUNCILORS PRAISE PROPOSAL

City officials are in favor of the idea.

“I can’t speak for the council, but I was happy to sign the petition to recognize Mr. Pavone,” Mayor Colin Read told The Sun.

“And, yes, I have great memories of a fine downtown restaurant that is chock-full of character and history (and good food, too).”

For the lot to be named after Pavone, the Common Council would need to authorize the designation.

“I’m in favor of the idea,” said Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1).

“I would be in favor of naming the parking lot after Arnie,” said Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2). “I think he would have liked the fact that the city is putting parking so close to his family’s restaurant and to other Margaret Street businesses.”

“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” echoed Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4). “Arnie was a Plattsburgh icon and a true ambassador of the city.”

Councilor Jeff Moore, who represents Ward 6, where Pavone’s restaurant is located, said that he thinks it’s a great idea.

“Arnie’s restaurant has been a fixture on Margaret Street for as long as anyone can remember,” he told The Sun. “We have been going there for over 50 years for birthdays, graduations, family events or just a night out and Arnie was always there to interact with the patrons with a friendly smile.

“I think this would be a nice token of recognition for someone who was so much a part of the fabric of downtown Plattsburgh.”