Frigid fraternizing is hot in Lake George, Bolton

× Expand Courtesy photo Adirondack Pub and Brewery proprietor John Carr tackles a tune on a functioning ice piano prior to a recent year’s edition of his Lake George venue’s annual outdoor ‘Funky Ice Fest’ which has such frigid features as an ice bar, a gallery of ice sculptures, and a disco dance party. The pub is one of at least seven Lake George taverns and restaurants featuring outdoor ice bars or patio parties this coming weekend.

LAKE GEORGE | For well more than a century, socializing outdoors while drinking adult beverages in Lake George Village and Bolton Landing has been a popular pastime — in the balmy months.

But in wintertime, people have traditionally gathered inside cozy taverns to imbibe.

In recent years, however, as people have been seeking novel activities, outdoor “ice bars” have emerged as a new attraction — and they draw considerable crowds.

The trend started in 2014 when The Sagamore Resort of Bolton Landing commissioned an artisan to carve a bar and cocktail tables out of about 6,000 pounds of ice situated on one of their patios — and it became the hottest destination in the region despite frigid temperatures.

The next year, several other venues followed the trend and Lake George became a regional destination for frigid fraternizing.

Since then, the number of ice bars and polar patio attractions have doubled.

All of the following ice bars are open Feb. 1 and 2. For times, additional dates and details, see each venue’s website:

• The Sagamore Resort’s Glacier Ice Bar & Lounge has 18,000 pounds of ice exquisitely carved into cocktail tables, barstools and a fireplace as well as a swanky bar serving up cocktails. This trend-setting ice bar annually draws quite a crowd to savor unparalleled views of frozen Lake George while socializing. This winter patio attraction offers the option of dashing inside to warm up at a cozy fireplace in Caldwell’s Lounge or sampling gourmet hors d’oeuvres in La Bella Vita.

• Nostalgia reigns at the “Funky Ice Fest” at Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George, as multiple ice bars on its large patio are accompanied by a 1970s dance party complete with disco balls, a functional ice piano, fire pits, a bring-you-own-vinyl invite and a food-truck menu. These features are joined with a gallery of ice sculptures interactive carvings and ice game tables. To top it off, the Funky Ice Fest is family-friendly, featuring children’s games — and well-trained, leashed dogs are welcome too. Local craft beer, spirits and wine and sodas are prominent on the drink menu.

• The Polar Ice Bar at the Fort William Henry Hotel, scheduled for Friday Feb. 8 and Saturday Feb. 9, offers outdoor socializing around a fire, sipping warm soup and browsing among ice sculptures. Amenities include handcrafted cocktails from a full-service bar, plus planned activities accompanied by live and recorded music. The hotel’s patio provides a panoramic view of the southern end of Lake George.

• King Neptune’s Pub’s “ice lounge” beside frozen Lake George features not only an array of hot and cold drinks served at ice cocktail tables, but a variety of games to keep revelers entertained including ice shuffleboard and ice cornhole. Live rock ‘n roll music emanating from inside the popular nightclub complete the exhilarating experience.

• Lake George Holiday Inn’s “Forest Ice Bar” glows green with decorative interior lighting in the shadows of tall pines. Blazing fire pits and ice sculptures are amenities of the outdoor offerings. The family-friendly, frosty venue includes hot chocolate, specialty beverages and cool conviviality as well as live music performed by local musicians.

• The Lake George Beach Club’s ice bar provides adult beverages accompanied by live contemporary music and such amusements as ice luge and ice pong. A prime amenity of the Beach Club’s outdoor patio on February weekends is their up-close view of the Lake George Winter Carnival activities — which include motorsports atop the lake and the ever-entertaining polar plunge each Saturday and Sunday.

• Winterfest at Erlowest features socializing on the patio and terrace of a historic stone castle on Lake George, featuring signature cocktails, s’more stations and gourmet food — as well as live music in the Inn at Erlowest’s grand ballroom. On Saturday, a variety of local vendors from the Lake George area will be showcasing their wine, spirits and other products.