Photo provided Craig Scholl Craig Scholl

AU SABLE FORKS | For the last two decades, Craig Scholl has answered hundreds of calls for help.

Now, the veteran 911 dispatcher is battling his own health crisis and his comrades are doing what they do best- stepping up to help, this time for one of their own.

“It hits closer to home for us, we’re always the ones providing help and never ask for help. This is our way to give back to him and all he’s done for emergency services,” said Michael Cross, past Au Sable Forks fire chief, volunteer firefighter and fellow Clinton County 911 dispatcher.

Unknowingly to Scholl, as he recently geared up for major surgery in Baltimore, Au Sable Forks volunteer firefighters voted to host their upcoming monthly breakfast to help Scholl with early medical expenses.

“We decided this month that we wanted to do something for him,” Cross said of the local department’s decision to help the well-known first responder and former Dannemora and South Plattsburgh firefighter.

The fire department will donate all proceeds from their Feb. 2 Big Breakfast Benefit to Scholl as he now recovers from successful kidney surgery in Maryland and gears up for further treatment and expensive travel costs.

“He was still in such great spirits and has a great attitude about it all, I have no doubt he’s going to beat this.”

The breakfast is being held on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Au Sable Forks Fire Department, and volunteers hope it’ll be one of their most successful yet. Cost is $8 adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for children under age 12.

“This one is a bit more meaningful to us, he’s been a great mentor to me and so many others and I don’t think he’s realized how many lives he’s touched and what a long standing affect he’s had on this county,” Cross said.

Fellow Clinton County 911 dispatchers have also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with the mounting expenses, including boarding costs for Scholl’s three cherished dogs as he undergoes care.

For Cross, the quick response to news of Scholl’s battle “is a true testament to the North Country. We really do live in a special place, and when someone needs help, we respond.” ■