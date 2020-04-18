From the farm to COVID-19-affected families

WEST CHAZY | As D&D Meats braced for impacts of the current public-health crisis, owners saw firsthand how local families were being affected by shuttered schools, lost jobs, and hardship.

While they worked to keep the doors of their small family-owned operation open and food on local tables, the Dutil family was inspired to do something more.

“It’s definitely more stressful operating a business like this. Two times the stress and daily ideas to keep the doors open,” said Shane Dutil, who operates the local staple with his parents, Adrian and Sharon.

As they brainstormed how to adapt to the changes, the Dutils started collecting donations and supplies for families in need, hoping to help others facing hardship in the challenging times.

Within a matter of days, they collected more than $600 and were soon contacted by Atlas Hoofed It Farm owners, Dan and Sara Burke, who wanted to join the cause and donate eight pigs from their Vermontville farm.

But due to licensing regulations, the effort needed a little more help with the required USDA processing and stamping and that’s when Tri-Town Packing in Winthrop stepped in to complete the effort.

Dutil said the unique partnership shows “Competitors can work together for the goodness of the community.”

“This is a true sign that their family, as well as ours, has a genuine care of their community.”

Donations have been pouring in curbside to help offset the expenses and Dutil said two recent generous contributions helped push the collaborative effort even further.

He thanked the anonymous donor and Dan Bosley from Cornerstone Pharmacy for the unexpected financial boost and said any remaining funds will go toward additional food and supplies.

“The downside is that we will not have the meat processed until the end of the month, but once it’s done we will get it right out,” Dutil said.

From there, the fresh pork chops, bacon, ham steaks, roasts, and sausages, along with baskets of canned vegetables, pasta, potatoes, sauces and more, will head to several local agencies for distribution.

The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity and Adirondack Action are two of the organizations helping to deliver the fresh supplies later this month.

Organizers expect more than 1,200 pounds of fresh meat will be distributed from the collaborative community effort.