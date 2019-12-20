From vectors to vomit: William Shatner tells—and asks—all

× Expand Photo by Laurel Carroll From Vectors To Vomit - SHATNER v1 Shatner ponders the existential dilemma of vomiting in a weightless environment.

Photo provided William Shatner Shatner amuses himself and a thoroughly rapt audience.

TICONDEROGA | Celebrated actor William Shatner recently visited Ticonderoga for Star Trek Original Series Set Tour’s anticipated “Treksgiving” event. The television icon arrived on time to greet a throng of excited fans.

At 88, Shatner (a native on Montreal) seems indefatigable. He’d just come from a meeting with Governor General of Canada Julie Payetter. Because Payetter is an engineer and former Canadian astronaut, and Shatner is a former commander of the fictional starship USS Enterprise, they quite naturally discussed, among other things, vectors.

An audience of about 50 encircled.

Shatner on Jim Cawley’s recreated bridge of TV’s USS Enterprise as he launched into story-telling mode.

Talk of vectors apparently reminded Shatner of what happens if one vomits in a weightless environment. Slamming cupped hands to his mouth, the actor said, “Ugh! I dread vomiting more than I dread death. I just want to fight it, you know? And if I had to vomit in a weightless environment—What would happen?”

Shatner then thrust both arms stiffly upwards, graphically illustrating exactly what would happen. Swiveling in Captain Kirk’s chair, he addressed the rapt audience and implored, “What can you do? I mean, really, What can one do with that?”

The audience was eager to help out, with answers apparently based on personal experience. “Bananas,” offered one. “Well, at least they look the same coming up as they did going down,” mused Shatner. (The audience laughed.) “Ginger—raw or dry,” offered another. (Everyone quietly considered that one.) “Quaaludes,” came the final suggestion. This cracked everyone up, and also allowed for a strategic change of subject matter.

The veteran actor then launched into his notorious feud with fellow “Star Trek” actor George Takai who played navigator Lieutenant Sulu.

“The guy stabs me in the back all the time,” Shatner said. “I think we’re okay (now). I mean, I asked the guy, ‘are we okay now, George?’ and he says, ‘Yeah, Bill, we’re good,’ but then he stabs me in the back again.” The feud between the two men is as notorious for enduring five decades as it is for having no apparent cause. A brief Internet search on the writer’s part dead-ended. The audience had no answers for this problem.

Shatner continued to amuse attendees with his stream-of-consciousness anecdotes until it was time to move on to the studio set tour. This reporter noted that the subdued lighting and hypnotic beeps and pings of the bridge seemed to convey the atmosphere of a cozy fireside chat with a favorite Uncle Bill, and perhaps, put us all in a mood of relaxed intimacy.

We all look forward to the next intimate evening with Uncle Bill. ■