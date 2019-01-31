Frontier Town ‘A-frame’ sold

× Expand Pete DeMola The former Frontier Town entrance building in North Hudson, known locally as the A-frame, has been sold.

NORTH HUDSON | One of the most visible artifacts of the former Frontier Town theme park has been sold.

The hulking landmark known locally as the “A-frame” has been purchased by a group called ADK Gateway, Inc.

A deed obtained by The Sun from the Essex County Clerk’s Office reveals ADK Gateway purchased the structure and the surrounding 50.7 acres from Moore Family Real Estate for $1 on Dec. 19, 2018.

ADK Gateway also secured a debt of $375,000, according to the mortgage agreement.

The documents state ADK Gateway is headquartered at 1567 U.S. Route 9 in Schroon Lake, which is the location of the Schroon Lake Sunoco.

ADK Gateway also owns and operates the Sunoco located across from the A-frame on Blue Ridge Road in North Hudson, just off Exit 29 of the Adirondack Northway.

The new owners declined comment on Thursday.

GATEWAY UPCOMING

The sale comes two years after the state announced a $32 million investment to rebrand the former wild west theme park as the Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson, which would ideally serve as a regional tourism hub that would bolster visitation in the central and southern Adirondacks.

A state-run campgrounds opened last October, a $13 million effort.

State officials aim to complement the campgrounds with private investment on the 85-acre parcel adjacent to the site.

Empire State Development is overseeing the process.

Following a series of guided site tours for potential investors, RFPs from the private sector were initially due in Sept. 2017, but officials have not released any information on prospective tenants.

“We continue to actively work with the Town of North Hudson, Essex County and the Department of Environmental Conservation on the next phase of the development,” a ESD spokesman told The Sun on Thursday.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland said previously-announced plans for a visitor's interpretive center are moving forward.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive budget proposal contains a request for five state employees to staff the proposed center.

At least one private business has signed onto the effort. With the help of grants and tax credits, Paradox Brewery is relocating from Schroon Lake to a new facility adjacent to the campgrounds.

The new location is currently under construction following groundbreaking last April.

LONG HISTORY

The A-frame was never included in the state project, which skirts the property.

Following the closure of Frontier Town in 1998, late businessman George Moore purchased the structure and surrounding land, which includes 1,600 feet of waterfront access along the Schroon River.

Moore initially bid on the parcels that constitute the project footprint at an Essex County tax auction in 2014.

But lawmakers declined to approve the deal, leading to lengthy litigation.

Glebus Reality, a Schroon Lake-based real estate firm, had initially listed the sale price of the property at $525,000.

According to their website, the structure was built in 1960 and formerly housed dining facilities, a gift shop, offices and a residence.

At the end of the park’s tenure, the building housed a McDonald’s.

Gary Glebus, a broker with the firm, told The Sun in 2017 the 19,300-square-foot structure was structurally sound despite some deterioration.

“It’s a very well-constructed building,” Glebus said at the time.

BIG IDEAS

State and local officials have said they hope investments paired with the state’s purchase of nearby Boreas Ponds will act as an economic catalyst for a region that has long struggled with high unemployment and a lack of services.

“I’m very excited it’s been sold,” said North Hudson Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia on Thursday. “They’ve got big ideas and I’m excited for them.”