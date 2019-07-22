Frontier Town Campground officially opens for reservations

× Expand Photo by NYSDEC Frontier Town Campground is officially open and taking camping reservations.

NORTH HUDSON | Construction of the new Frontier Town Campground is complete. New trails, tent sites, RV sites and horseback riding amenities are fully operational and open.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the official completion at of the end of June.

The new public campground, on the site of the former Frontier Town theme park in the Town of North Hudson, is a signature piece of the Governor’s ‘Gateway to the Adirondacks’ tourism hub.

The project cost an estimated total of $25 million in public and private resources.

“Generations of New Yorkers remember the Frontier Town theme park as the place their childhood dreams became real, and now with the restoration of this campground, new generations of New Yorkers will get to experience some of that same excitement,” Cuomo said.

“North Hudson is a prime location to introduce visitors to all the Adirondack Park has to offer and encourage travelers to further explore New York’s great outdoors.”

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will manage the campground, which was designed in collaboration between the Office of General Services and C.T. Male Associates.

The facility has 91 campsites and can accommodate a wide range of visitor experiences. Features of the camping area along the Schroon River include:

-- An equestrian camping area with 33 sites that have electrical hookups and a pavilion.

-- An RV and trailer camping area with 13 sites that also have electrical hookups, fireplaces and a shared playground.

-- Tent camping with 45 sites, including three group camping sites; three walk-in camping sites; four sites with electric vehicle charging stations; two shower buildings; a playground; and two pavilions.

-- A day-use area along the Schroon River with a pavilion, two playgrounds, electric vehicle charging stations and a comfort station.

-- A network of pedestrian trails take visitors to four vistas on the Schroon River.

-- The campground features two ADA-compliant horse mounting ramps.

“I commend our state and local partners for bringing this project across the finish line and encourage all New Yorkers to come and enjoy this marvelous new facility,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said of the official opening.

The Frontier Town camping, trails and recreation area encompasses approximately 91 acres owned by the Town of North Hudson and Essex County. DEC holds a conservation easement to operate the new facility, which links to Hammond Pond Wild Forest on a four-mile, multi-use trail.

Cuomo said a larger network of multi-use and equestrian trails is planned to connect to Frontier Town, including a Schroon Lake-North Hudson Snowmobile trail network known as the “Ti to Co Line Trail” and a Palmer Pond Bridge connection on the west, leading to parts of the Boreas Ponds Tract and Essex Chain Lakes Complex.

The Frontier Town Campground is accepting reservations.

Camping Fees start at $25 per night, with a $5 surcharge for out-of-state residents and additional costs for other amenities.

The campground is located at 41 Adventure Pass in North Hudson.

To call Frontier Town Campground: 518-532-9051