Frontier Town ready for business

× Expand Photo provided The redeveloped Frontier Town is accepting reservations for the upcoming camping season.

NORTH HUDSON | Even though the snows of winter are still blanketing the ground, the campers of summer are planning where they will be pitching a tent or parking an RV in another five months.

So North Hudson Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia was glad to see the state announce last week that it is accepting reservation for the refurbished Frontier Town located just off the Northway on the Schroon River.

“Campers are making reservations for the whole summer right now, so this was an important step,” she said.

Frontier Town, once a western-styled theme park, was shuttered 20 years ago, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo has planned it as a beachhead for tourists interested in exploring the southern rim of the High Peaks.

If all goes as planned, it will be a boon for North Hudson, a town small on population, but big on outdoor activities. The lands south of the High Peaks are filled with waters and trails, but the towns believe they are as underused as the trails in Keene Valley are overused.

“This will definitely bring more people into the town and make them aware of our recreational opportunities,” DeZalia said. “You still hear some people around the town who are skeptical, but I am very confident that this is going to do very well.”

The $19 million campground development will provide some jobs, and the people using the campsites will fuel the need for supporting businesses. Route 9 through North Hudson was once populated with several restaurants, but they died out along with the traffic that had been generated by the old theme park. DeZalia said she hopes they’ll begin to pop back up once the campsite is up and running.

The 91-acre site is south of what’s left of the old Frontier Town buildings — DeZalia said she’d like to see some of these buildings saved, although their poor condition may not allow it. The site’s signature A-Frame, visible from the Northway, is by contrast in relatively good condition, and a new owner is considering plans for its reuse.

AMENITIES

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the campground will include the following amenities:

An equestrian camping area with 33 sites modeled after the camping areas at DEC’s Otter Creek Horse Trail facility. The area includes electrical hookups and a pavilion.

A recreational vehicle (RV) and trailer camping area with space for 13 sites with electrical hookups, fireplaces and conveniently located water spigots. The RV area also includes a playground.

A tent camping area with a total of 45 tent sites, including three group camping sites; three walk-in camping sites; four sites with electric vehicle charging stations; two shower buildings; a playground; and two pavilions.

A seasonal day-use area along the shoreline of the Schroon River will be available to campers and visitors to enjoy a pavilion, two playgrounds, two electric vehicle charging stations and a comfort station.

Within the Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area, a network of pedestrian trails will take visitors to four viewpoints: two along the Schroon River and two overlooking an oxbow wetland.

“Between camping and hiking, fishing and boating, the outdoor recreation opportunities in the Adirondacks are endless, and Frontier Town’s new campground facility is right at the heart of it all,” Cuomo said in a DEC statement. “By breathing new life into this site, we are showcasing all that the region has to offer and strengthening the status of the Adirondacks as a global destination.”

The campground will be open this season from June 28 through Columbus Day. Reservations can be made through Reserve America by visiting newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com and typing Frontier Town Campground into the search window.