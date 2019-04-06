Fulbright winner

× Expand Photo provided North Country Community College professor Selina LeMay-Klippel earned a prestigious Fulbright award for a semester at a Russian medical school.

TICONDEROGA | Coming out of World War II, Sen. William Fulbright, a Southern Democrat seeking to establish “a little more reason, and a little more compassion into world affairs,” launched a cultural-exchange fellowship that has flourished through the decades, becoming one of the nation’s most prestigious and sought-after scholarships.

Among last year’s winners was North Country Community College (NCCC) nursing professor Selina LeMay-Klippel, who spent much of the last semester in the Russian city of Ufa in the Republic of Bashkortostan, teaching at Bashkir State Medical University.

As intended under the Fulbright program, both sides came away from the experience culturally and educationally enriched, and with a better understanding of each other.

“I’ve always had a real belief that (the world) is all of one country, and that these lines that divide us are only lines,” LeMay-Klippel said. “We’re all the same.”

HOSPITALITY

The people of Bashkortostan were intensely proud of their culture and identity, and wanted to be sure that they — in matters of cuisine, for example — were considered individually and not as Americans might tend to consider Russia as a whole.

Indeed, LeMay-Klippel said she was prepared for a reserved, stoic welcome, but reality turned out to be the opposite.

“Their hospitality was amazing,” she said.

So too was their medical and educational system, more advanced than might have been assumed.

“They’re brilliant, and their students are so well-prepared,” LeMay-Klippel said. “What I wasn’t expecting was the degree of compassion; I was impressed with their level of care.”

Although the system, like everywhere, has its flaws, health care in Bashkortostan is free and accessible to everyone. From basic care to neurology, “they know their business,” LeMay-Klippel said.

And they were obviously pleased to have a Fulbright scholar in their midst.

“They were so thrilled that an American would go to Ufa,” she said.

Her student interpreter reported to her, “I tell all my friends and they are so jealous.”

‘NOW WHAT?’

LeMay-Klippel was born and currently lives in Minerva, and spent 16 years as a chiropractor in Chestertown before working her way up to full professor at NCCC’s Ticonderoga campus. Always goal driven, after working her way from assistant to full professor, “I thought to myself, ‘now what?’” she said.

After learning more about the Fulbright program at a seminar, LeMay-Klippel decided to give it a shot, largely because its core mission dovetailed so well with her own beliefs. The highly competitive Fulbright program, from whose ranks have risen dozens of Nobel and Pulitzer prize winners, awards 8,000 grants a year and operates in 160 countries around the world. The application process lasted about a year, and at several steps along the way, LeMay-Klippel learned she was still in the running.

“I think they chose me because they could see my passion,” she said. “I believe the mothers and fathers of Russia want a better life for their children, just as we do.”

But along with the similarities, there are differences in approaches, and LeMay-Klippel said she felt she had a lot to offer. Even in neurology, not her area of expertise, she said she could contribute by introducing a new perspective on communications, consideration of the patient’s family and rehabilitation.

In return, LeMay-Klippel said she loved the immersion in Russian culture — music, literature and dance. Her stay, from September to December, allowed for trips to cultural icons in Moscow and St. Petersburg. “If you love culture, there is no place better,” she said. “I would go back in a heartbeat.”