Fun at Lake George Winter Carnival’s third weekend

× Expand Photo by Tim Weatherwax/One Shot Photography LGWC.DancingDog_VERT A canine competitor in the Dogs Got Talent event at a past year’s edition of the Lake George Winter Carnival gyrates for the crowd. Weekend No. 3 of the 2020 Carnival features a wide variety of family-oriented activities on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16.

LAKE GEORGE | For more than 35 years, crowds have enjoyed witnessing motorcycles spitting up clouds of ice shards as they careen around race courses on the frozen lake’s surface, vying to take the lead.

Last weekend’s bone-chilling temperatures have increased the thickness of ice on Lake George, and if it’s at least 12 inches thick, both motorcycles and ATVs will be taking turns racing this Saturday Feb. 15 and Sunday Feb. 16.

Photo by Tim Weatherwax/One Shot Photography LGWC_CoupleKiss-Tim A woman captures a “selfie” of a kiss with her sweetheart against a scenic background during a prior year’s Lake George Winter Carnival. Each year, the carnival offers many opportunities to socialize and make new friends, whether it’s sipping hot chocolate on Shepard Park beach, warming up by a blazing bonfire, or participating in one of the games and contests.

The decision on whether motorsport racing will indeed occur, is to be made by Feb. 11. But whether or not the vehicle races are held, many other activities that have annually drawn several thousand people to Lake George will be entertaining crowds on or near the ice at Shepard Park Beach.

An ATV Poker Run, which annually brings hundreds of three- and four-wheelers and their riders into the village, is to be held over the weekend.

During this weekend’s carnival, people will be gathering on the beach to show off their dogs’ special antics in a canine talent contest, imitating Billie Eilish or Adele in a karaoke session, riding an ATV around the lake, gazing at fireworks, or making new friends while warming up around bonfires on the beach — a prime opportunity to socialize.

The children’s activities feature pony rides, face painting, and indoor craft sessions — all held both Saturday and Sunday.

All ages will enjoy Saturday’s chowder cook-off, ice diving demonstrations, as well as evening fireworks.

Also on Feb. 15 are tie-dyeing of t-shirts in snow, and making “s’mores” or sipping hot chocolate beside Lake George.

Sunday features youth hockey competitions on ice, make-your-own sundaes, an open-mic session, a golf tournament on ice, a keg-tossing contest, and a snowman-building competition.

Held both Saturday and Sunday, at 2 p.m., are the “Dogs Got Talent” contests, in which anyone can enter their pet or watch the canine antics, as well as the traditional bonfire-on-the-beach, likely be to burning from mid-afternoon into the evening.

Both days also host woodcarving demonstrations, cornhole games, as well as the traditional carnival Polar Plunge, in which people of all ages dash into the frigid water, while others watch and wince.

Sleigh and carriage rides, as well as helicopter excursions are also to be offered through the weekend.

Times of these events and other details are posted online at: LakeGeorgeWinterCarnival.com.

“Lake George Winter Carnival is unique because it offers so many ways people can get outside and have fun — and most everything is free,” carnival official Lou Tokos said.■