Fundraiser to benefit church

SCHROON LAKE | Deb Shufelt-Dine and Matt Dine, with special guest musicians from the New York Musical Community, will present an evening of classical music to benefit the Schroon Lake Community Church Saturday, May 4, at 7 p.m. at the Witherbee’s Carriage House, 581 U.S. Route 9, Schroon Lake.

Residents of Schroon Lake are fundraising to rebuild the area’s oldest church after a fire destroyed the structure Jan. 2.

There will be a meet and greet with the artists following the concert with refreshments available. Attendees may enter raffles with the featured item being a pair of tickets to see “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway with a private backstage tour. The event will feature a one-hour, professional photo shoot provided by Matt Dine Photography, as well as an original piece of art by local artist Kim Hall. To donate a raffle item, contact Patty Christian at 518-532-9595.

Bill and Patty Christian, Schroon Lake residents and local preservationists whose work includes restoration of the Seagle Colony and Witherbee’s Carriage House, said they were devastated by the lost of the historic building.

They said they organized the event not only to raise funds for the reconstruction but also to “provide an evening of joy and hope with entertainment rarely seen in our area.”

Bill and Patty Christian said they are grateful for Deb Shufelt-Dine, Matt Dine and their fellow musicians for traveling all the way from New York City.

Suggested donation is $10 or more, with all proceeds from ticket sales and raffles to be donated to the Schroon Lake Community Church reconstruction fund.

“The town has been hit hard by the loss of our beloved church building. We are so thankful for all of the support, prayers and fundraisers,” said Terry Johnson, lay leader of the Schroon Lake Community Church.