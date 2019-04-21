Gala to raise funds for North Country Ministry

WARRENSBURG | The North Country Ministry’s annual Spring Gala will take place Friday, April 26, at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Attendees will be transported to “Margaritaville” with the steel drum duo Caribbean Breeze and island-inspired hors d’oeuvre and dinner.

Reservations to the gala are required by Monday, April 22 and seating is limited. Tickets are $95 per person and dress is “Margaritaville chic.” For reservations, contact North Country Ministry’s Warrensburg office at 518-623-2829 or download an invitation to secure reservations by mail at NorthCountryMinistry.org.

The evening will start with a cocktail hour with cash bar and a silent auction. A sit-down dinner will follow with a live auction conducted by Martin Seelye and a drawing for a week’s stay in Hawaii. There will also be a return of The Lifeboat which provides gala-goers with a direct-donation opportunity to support the many programs and services of North Country Ministry.

The gala’s live auction will include: a trip to Orlando, Florida to see the Jimmy-Buffett-inspired play “Escape to Margaritaville” including airfare and a two-night stay at the Holiday Inn Orlando; a stunning David Yurman pendant necklace generously donated by Frank Adams Jewelers; a foursome of golf at the Sagamore Golf Course; a week in a Sanibel Island condominium; a four-night stay in Lake Placid at the Placid Peaks condominiums; two tickets to a Yankees vs. Red Sox game; a family fitness membership at the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area; a two night stay at the Crowne Plaza in Lake Placid; and other items.

“We’re not just going to have a fabulous time,” said Lynn Underhill, gala co-chair, “we’re planning to raise a significant amount of funding for the Ministry’s critically needed programs.”

The gala raises almost 10 percent of the North Country Ministry’s annual budget and supports the programs and services the organization provides in a 650-square-mile area of the southeastern Adirondacks. After adding a second full-time caseworker, service statistics in the last fiscal year rose significantly over the two years prior.

Casework services increased 122 percent, the number of homeless clients seeking assistance was up 116 percent, the Furniture Barn program reached over 200 percent more people and North Country Ministry’s Warrensburg Food Pantry increased service by 27 percent, providing 36,400 meals to 4,050 people.

In January of 2018, North Country Ministry opened its second food pantry in Pottersville. In its first 12 months, that pantry served 1,665 people, providing nearly 15,000 meals.

“This evening is not possible without the tremendous support of the businesses and individuals in the community who come together to ensure that services continue for their neighbors who might be struggling to make ends meet or facing a sudden hardship,” said Bill Powers, president of the Ministry’s Board of Directors.