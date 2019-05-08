Galusha recalled as generous, talented, hard-working

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Jim Galusha of Thurman conducts an auction at a recent year’s Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree, calling out bids as Judy Durkin (left rear) takes notes. Galusha died May 2 at age 78, and this week people in the area recalled his service to the community, his good humor, his wise advice and generosity.

THURMAN | A multi-talented, generous man prominent in northern Warren County was remembered by neighbors this week following his death May 2 at age 78.

Residents of Thurman offered their thoughts Monday about the impact James Elliott Galusha had on life in the remote mountain town and surrounding communities.

Galusha was born April 5, 1941, in Olmstedville to Leon and Estella Galusha. Jim and his five siblings grew up in Johnsburg, attending Johnsburg Central School.

On Aug. 2, 1959, Jim and Norma Jean Hastings were married. Jim died May 2, three months short of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary.

Jim and Norma Galusha raised two sons, Randy and Patrick, on the family farm on Charles Olds Road in Athol.

TOAD HILL STUD FARM

Jim Galusha worked as a logger and heavy equipment operator, and was co-owner of Patrick J. Galusha Construction, named after one of his sons.

Beginning in the 1960s, Jim Galusha gained notoriety as the proprietor of Toad Hill Stud Farm, where he trained, bred and boarded horses. Galusha competed in horse shows as well as rodeos.

In the 1970s, Galusha served as Thurman town justice for six years, and as town supervisor for four years.

He developed a maple syrup producing enterprise on his farm with his son Randy, and for decades people enjoyed tours that Galusha conducted of the operation.

Decades ago, Galusha hosted the Thurman Fiddlers’ Jamboree at Toad Hill Farm, which annually attracted hundreds of musicians and enthusiasts of mountain melodies for a weekend camping out on the farm. These festivals featured square dancing and rousing traditional country music.

Over four decades or more, Galusha donated his services as an auctioneer at various charity auctions regionally, including the annual Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree in Warrensburg.

‘LOVED DOING THE RIGHT THING’

Sue Baker was Thurman Town Clerk when Galusha served as town supervisor. This week, Baker — now the town’s deputy town clerk — talked of Galusha’s accomplishments while in office.

She said that Galusha and his town board acquired the Harris House next to the town hall, and modernized it to be used for various municipal purposes including as the town historian’s office and library over the succeeding decades. The 14 acres of land that came with the house is now Veterans’ Field, where hundreds of community events and concerts have been held.

Also, the town’s extensive programs for youth were started during Galusha’s administration, Baker said, adding that she enjoys looking at a photo on the wall at the town hall of Galusha smiling broadly as he’s taking children on a wagon ride around Toad Hill Farm.

“He loved kids, he loved his farm, his horses, family and people,” she said. “And he loved doing the right thing.”

‘HARD WORKER’

Perky Granger of the Thurman Station Association also reflected on Galusha’s reign as the town’s chief executive, noting how he would personally help residents facing hardships and how he rallied citizens to volunteer for community projects.

“Positive energy and volunteerism flourished during Jim’s tenure as supervisor,” she said.

Gary Martin, proprietor of Martin’s Lumber, also recalled Galusha’s traits.

“Jim was a hard worker — he could build anything, weld things, break horses, you name it,” he said. “And he wasn’t afraid of hard, honest work.”

Martin said Galusha would often put his wide range of talents to work for the Thurman community.

“Jim was an all-around good guy,” Martin said. “He was a great equipment operator and many times he used these talents to help other people out.”

Town Supervisor Cynthia Hyde also praised Galusha’s community spirit, noting he will be remembered for generations.

“Jim was always available to give advice — he was a really good guy,” she said. “Everybody’s going to miss him — he was a good, positive presence in this town.”