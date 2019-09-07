Garden close to reopening

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Workers have begun to lay concrete decking, as they enter the home stretch in a project to replace a bridge over Johns Brook.

KEENE VALLEY | After being closed for the summer, a popular High Peaks trailhead known as The Garden is about three weeks from reopening, according to Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson.

The Garden was closed in late April so workers could replace a bridge over Johns Brook that is in serious disrepair. During the middle of last week, cranes placed steel girders on the bridge, which can now be readied for concrete decking.

“Yesterday (last Wednesday) was a big milestone for us,” Wilson said. “And the minute we can get that bridge done, The Garden will reopen.”

From the time the girders were placed, final repairs were to have taken about a month, meaning the trailhead should be open by the third week in September. That’s later than what had originally been hoped, but work crews had to blast some extra rock to make sure the bridge was on solid footing.

Meantime, Wilson said the town has been running a seven-day-a-week shuttle, which gives hikers access to the Great Range, as well as The Brothers and Big Slide, all highly popular destinations.

Initially the town had trouble finding drivers, until three school bus drivers from AuSable Valley Schools stepped up. “They really bailed us out,” Wilson said.

There will be a couple weeks in September, however — after school resumes and the drivers resume their regular jobs — when there will no weekday access to The Garden. Shuttles will continue on the weekends, though.

There is evidence that word of The Garden’s closure made its way through the hiking community and kept the crowds down. While overall ridership on the shuttle is up this year, single-day use at peak times is down. Last year the shuttle served as many as 200 hikers in a day; this year the highest number recorded has been 129.

As the High Peaks struggle under the weight of what many believe is too many cars and too many people, the state has been looking at alternatives for access, and Wilson said the Keene shuttle — which takes hikers from Marcy Field to the trailhead by way of a route not open to the public — may be a model for future shuttles to other trailheads.

“It’s been sort of an unofficial pilot project,” he said. “We really did learn a lot.”

Wilson said there was a degree of hiker frustration at first, but it largely went away as they became used to the system and discovered the benefits of a front-country trail steward program that has staffed the Marcy Field lot for the 12 and a half hours the shuttle is operative.

“For the most part (hikers) were relieved when they got to Marcy Field and found there was a trained professional there to help them out.”

The steward program — which employs students as well as retirees — will continue, even after the Garden reopens.