Garden Parking Lot closed for bridge construction

KEENE | The parking lot at the Garden Trailhead is closed to public motor vehicles and pedestrians and will continue to be closed until the Johns Brook Bridge construction is complete. This closure is for 2019 only, and no vehicles or pedestrians will be able to pass the bridge.

Hikers and backpackers may gain access to the Garden Trailhead by parking at Marcy Field Parking Lot and using the Town of Keene shuttle. The bus will transport hikers between the parking lot and the trail head. This will be the only means for accessing the Garden Trailhead during the closure period.

The Town of Keene plans to operate the shuttle from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The cost will be $10 round-trip per person ($13 Canadian). However, due to the current lack of bus drivers, this schedule may be reduced. Check the town website at townofkeeneny.com/2019-garden-shuttle-information for up-to-date shuttle schedules.

Town officials said they recognized that this is a major disruption, but the bridge replacement is a critical public safety issue. Plow trucks, fire trucks and ambulances cannot use the bridge as is.

Don’t park or walk on private property to gain access, town officials said. There will be posted no-parking areas along Adirondack Street, Market Street and Johns Brook Road, and illegally parked cars will be towed.