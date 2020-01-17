Generous Acts grants available

× Expand Photo by Erika Bailey Generous Acts Generous Acts funding from Adirondack Foundation helped to support an effective summer literacy program in Brant Lake.

LAKE PLACID | The Adirondack Foundation, a Lake Placid organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of people in the Adirondacks through philanthropy, has opened applications for the 2020 Generous Acts grants. Grants typically fund programs that improve a community’s health, economy or education.

The application is available online until 5 p.m., on Feb. 3. Last year, Generous Acts funded 71 applications for a total of $200,000 in grants. This year, the foundation expects to award $300,000. In addition, the Adirondack Foundation shares applications with other donors, who can step in and make awards on their own.

“Generous Acts is a growing resource that positions us to respond to pressing community needs, identify trends, connect disparate programs with each other, and share information about funding opportunities within our network of supporters,” Foundation President and CEO Cali Brooks said in a statement. “Simply put, it is one of our most exciting areas of growth and opportunity in granting and giving.”

Generous Acts grant applications can be submitted through the foundation’s online grants manager, adirondackfoundation.org/online-grants-manager. Requests up to $20,000 will be considered. The Foundation will fund operations or specific programs/projects, but does not typically fund large capital campaigns, tuition assistance, or re-granting programs, and welcomes applications in these priority areas:

Wellbeing — Providing basic needs for people such as food and housing, creating age-friendly communities, enhancing home and community-based services from early childhood development to elder care.

— Providing basic needs for people such as food and housing, creating age-friendly communities, enhancing home and community-based services from early childhood development to elder care. Educational Opportunity — Promoting literacy, improving school-readiness for young children, strengthening post-secondary pathways and support networks for education and employment.

— Promoting literacy, improving school-readiness for young children, strengthening post-secondary pathways and support networks for education and employment. Community and Economic Vitality — Supporting workforce initiatives to fill local employment needs, improving access to child care and other support services for working families, investing in local programs that demonstrate clear economic benefits.

Nonprofit organizations, schools, and municipalities serving the people of the Adirondack region, defined for this purpose as all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties as well as the parts of Herkimer, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties within the Adirondack Park boundary, are eligible to apply. Projects are evaluated for their alignment with Adirondack Foundation’s priority program areas, overall effectiveness, articulation of needs being served, and capacity of the applicant to carry out the work.

With the inclusion of other donors, the foundation anticipates awarding as much as $500,000 in grants through Generous Acts this year. Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation, for instance, will review applications to identify and directly fund community-based projects that address socio-economic issues affecting health. Applications will also be shared with other potential funders to amplify the amount of grant dollars supporting local efforts.

“Hudson Headwaters recognizes that many factors influence a person’s health. That’s why our Foundation is so thrilled to partner with Adirondack Foundation to ‘go upstream’ and learn about Generous Acts funding opportunities that can help build healthier communities,” said Tucker Slingerland CEO of Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

Foundation grants, to name a few, have funded food assistance programs for school children in Elizabethtown, Indian Lake, Keeseville, Malone, Minerva, and Ticonderoga; programs that promote health and vitality in Brushton-Moira, Piseco, the town of Plattsburgh, and Tupper Lake; literacy programs in Brant Lake, Lake Placid, Salmon River and Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties; and workforce development programs in Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake and Ticonderoga.

Visit adirondackfoundation.org/generousacts to learn more. Interested applicants who have questions can contact Adirondack Foundation staff at 518-523-9904. ■