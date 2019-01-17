Geoffrey Wilson, ‘grand old man’ of Rogers Rock, dead at 93

× Expand Photo provided Geoffrey Wilson was called “the grand old man of the Rogers Rock community.

TICONDEROGA | Geoffrey Wilson, historian of and participant in the Rogers Rock summer community on northern Lake George just south of Ticonderoga, died last week at the age of 93.

Wilson was author of “Rogers Rock: The Hotel, The Club, The Cottage Colony,” and reveled in the lakefront community, sailing and maintaining trails and telling stories of the outsized personalities and characters that spanned the breadth of the 20th century.

“He was the grand old man of the Rogers Rock community, it’s fair to say,” said his son Tim.

Wilson was born in a cottage near the Rogers Rock hotel in the summer of 1925 and had deep roots in the community including summer jobs at the local paper mill and the Ti Sentinel.

Rogers Rock is named after Robert Rogers, a larger than life British ranger who was said to have escaped from the French by sliding down his 400-foot namesake to the lake.

A more likely story is that he tricked his adversaries into thinking he had gone over the cliff by walking backward on snowshoes.

The Rogers Rock hotel was built in 1874, and in 1924 was sold to a group that included Wilson’s father. It attracted a number of noted guests, including American composer Samuel Barber, two-time winner of the Pulitzer prize for music. The hotel was torn down in 1942.

The egalitarian Wilson was just as interested in the staff as the celebrities, and wrote their stories, including that of the house magician. He met his wife, the late Elizabeth DeCamp Wilson at Lake George, while her family was on holiday from New Jersey.

“He just loved the area; this little nook of Lake George was deep in his heart,” Tim said.

A Marine during World War II who spent a year in Japan as part of the American occupational forces, Wilson received a B.A. from Yale University in 1949 and a Masters in Library Science from Columbia University in 1954.

In 1954 Wilson moved with his family to Philadelphia to assume a position with the Free Library of Philadelphia, according to his obituary. He worked for the library system for the next 33 years, becoming Head of the Logan and Tacony library branches, and ultimately the Head of Adult Book Selection for the entire system. He wrote occasional book reviews for the Philadelphia Inquirer. As a lover of literature, Wilson was twice a member of the selection committee for the Association of American Publishers list of titles to be displayed at the Moscow International Book Fair in 1979 and 1985.

In retirement, Wilson spent summers in Ticonderoga and wrote the biography of his grandfather, John Danenhower, a naval officer and explorer who was part of the ill-fated 1879 Jeannette Expedition that became trapped in the Arctic ice.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake George Land Conservancy, PO Box 1250, Bolton Landing, NY 12814, http://www.lglc.org/.