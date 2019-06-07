Getting the banders back together

× Master bird bander Gordon Howard explains migratory habits to a class of students from St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga.

CROWN POINT | One by one, students from St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga came forward at an impromptu outdoor classroom at the Crown Point State Historic Site and were handed a tiny ball of fluff, a bird that had been snared in the nets of a scientific bird-banding operation.

Experts taught the students how to gently cradle the birds and release them just by opening their hands, not throwing them skyward. Birds don’t need any help to fly.

Like the kids themselves, the birds — warblers, cedar waxwings, common yellowthroats — had different personalities.

“He wasn’t really scared, he just kind of looked at me,” Eli Dromgool said after releasing his new feathered friend.

Landon LaVallie’s was a little more feisty.

“He was biting my thumb and wouldn’t let go,” Landon said.

‘REFUELING STATION’

The bird-banding station, located within sight of the ruins of the old British fort at Crown Point, just concluded its 44th year of catching, banding and releasing songbirds and recording them in a database that can be accessed by scientists conducting academic studies. During the two-week operation it is open to school groups, civic organizations and tourists visiting the forts.

Since 1976, 20,000 birds have been banded, representing more than 100 species.

Master bander Gordon Howard explained to the class that Crown Point is a peninsula that’s a popular weigh station for migrating birds.

“This is their refueling station; it’s the McDonald’s,” he said.

Particularly noted for tiny and colorful warblers, Crown Point is rich in hawthorn trees that are feasted upon by a tiny caterpillar that is in turn feasted on by the birds.

The students got a quick education on each bird — the cedar waxwing takes its name from the trees in which it thrives, but also because the tips of its feathers resemble sealing wax that was used long ago by important people to identify and prevent tampering with their missives.

“It’s amazing what the kids retain,” bander Gary Lee said. “Some of them will come back and bring their parents.”

When students were given a bird to release, they filled out a card with their contact information. If the bird is caught somewhere else — maybe even hundreds of miles away — the student will receive a postcard informing them of the whereabouts of “their” feathered friend.

The birds are snared in fine mesh nets and quickly transferred into a beekeeper’s hat that serves as a temporary cage. The bands are affixed with a specially modified pair of pliers. The sex and relative age of the bird are recorded in a ledger and the information painstakingly transferred into a computer log.

“We have caught 875 birds so far,” Howard told the class. “That’s a lot of time in front of a computer.”