GFNB wins Northern Insuring/Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic

× Expand Photo provided Josh Howell, Peter Ensel, John VanNatten and Josh VanNatten were the Low Net Team winners of the Northern Insuring/Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic at Adirondack Golf on July 12.

PLATTBURGH | The North Country Chamber/Northern Insuring Golf Classic saw golfers of all abilities play for hundreds of prizes donated by sponsors, and the weather held out for the day on the course.

THIS YEAR'S TOURNEY WINNERS

Low Net Team with a score of 58: GFNB: Josh Howell, Peter Ensel, John VanNatten and Josh VanNatten.

Low Gross Team with a score of 59: Northern Insuring 3: Ed Davis, Ken Mousseau, Nick Bouyea and Joe Graziane.

2nd Low Net Team with a score of 59: PrimeLink Putters: Randy LaBombard, Denise Calkins-Ryder, Carol Carpenter and Steve Carpenter.

2nd Low Gross Team with a score of 64: Country Malt Group: Chris Trombley, Norbert Hebert, Rick Dumas and Paul Demers.

3rd Low Net Team with a score of 64: Team Aero: Peter Johnson, Mike Relation, Geoff Hanshaw and Steve Strack.

3rd Low Gross Team with a score of 65: Champlain National Bank: Robin Weeden, Ray Beebe, Tim Kononan and Steve LaBombard.