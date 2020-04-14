Gillibrand urges Amazon, Walmart to waive delivery fees and minimum order requirements for snap recipients

File Photo Kirsten Gillibrand U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) New York's 20th district

WASHINGTON, D.C. | U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on Amazon and Walmart to eliminate delivery fees and minimum order requirements for customers using SNAP benefits. As more New Yorkers have turned to grocery delivery services amidst the coronavirus pandemic, additional costs — such as fees and minimum order requirements — have placed additional financial strain on food-insecure families. The inability to afford these delivery services forces people to shop in person and potentially expose themselves to the coronavirus. In a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Senator Gillibrand joined her Senate colleagues to urge Walmart and Amazon to remove undue financial burden for SNAP recipients, so all Americans can afford groceries and receive them safely.

“The SNAP program provides a critical lifeline for food-insecure families, and while Walmart and Amazon have taken the first step in allowing families who rely on SNAP to use their grocery delivery services, it’s crucial that they remove additional financial barriers,” said Senator Gillibrand. “No one should have to worry about affording to feed their families or have to risk their health to get groceries. Eliminating additional costs will make these important delivery services more widely accessible so that seniors and vulnerable New Yorkers can safely keep food on the table throughout this pandemic.”

Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America, a nationwide advocacy and direct service organization based in New York City, said: “Many leading corporations have already donated very generously to anti-hunger organizations across the country. We hope they can also go the extra mile by waiving food delivery fees for the lowest-income Americans. Given that our organization just found in a survey that about four in ten American children are now suffering from hunger, struggling Americans need every bit of assistance they can get.”

The full text of the letter can be found here.