Glens Falls man died while hiking Dix Mountain

KEENE | A Glens Falls man died Sunday while hiking in the Dix Mountain Wilderness.

State Police in Ray Brook report that Andrew S. Nichols, 21, of Glens Falls experienced a medical event and died while he was hiking March 1.

The call came in at approximately 7:25 p.m., according to State Police Troop B Spokeswoman Trooper Jennifer Fleishman.

The report alerted State Police to a “hiker in distress” on Dix Mountain in the Town of Keene.

“On March 2, Nichols’ body was removed to Marcy Field where Essex County Coroner Jay Heald pronounced him deceased at approximately 8:15 a.m.,” State Police said.

“His body was then transported to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network, Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy will be performed on March 3, 2020.”

State Police are being assisted in this investigation by the DEC Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations (BECI), Fleishman said.

Updates on this story will be provided online as they become available. ■