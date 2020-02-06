Glens Falls man wins $2.5 million NYS Lottery prize

× Expand Photo provided LotteryWinner Jody Stimpson of Glens Falls, who won a $1.57 jackpot from a Make My Year scratch-off ticket, talks about his future plans at a ceremony held Jan. 29 in the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Bay street in Glens Falls — where he purchased the New York State Lottery ticket. Lottery representative Kylie McDonald (left) listens to his thoughts, while Stimpson’s girlfriend Tanya Scoville (right) holds a replica of the winning ticket.

GLENS FALLS | Under the glare of television lights Jan. 29 in the Cumberland Farms store on Bay Street, Jody Stimpson, 52, of Glens Falls was presented with a large mock check representing his New York State Lottery winnings from purchasing a $2.5 million Make My Year Jackpot scratch-off ticket.

Asked by a news reporter whether he considered himself lucky, Stimpson smiled — and paused to select the right word.

“Do I consider myself ‘lucky’? No, I consider myself fortunate,” Stimpson responded, gazing at his girlfriend Tanya Scoville who was standing beside him.

“This is a special place for us,” he said, noting that four years ago, he met Scoville when his daughter worked at the Cumberland Farms store — where he bought his winning Jackpot ticket about a month ago.

Stimpson, until recently a Walmart product assembler, walked into the Bay Street Cumberland Farms Jan. 2 and redeemed a $20 win on a scratch-off Lottery ticket, then bought two more and returned to his car.

Sitting in his vehicle, Stimpson scratched off several numbers on one of the new tickets, and they matched, indicating he won $2.5 million.

“I thought, this can’t be real,” he recalled Jan. 29. “I sat there and got emotional — I didn’t think it was really happening. I’ve been playing scratch-offs for a long time and I’ve gotten the lower end of the winnings, but never anything big — This was a real big surprise.”

“Here, is this for real?” Stimpson asked as he handed Scoville the ticket, he recalled. Tanya said she confirmed the big win.

“I answered, ‘Yes, you actually won the jackpot’ — He was like crying and I was in shock — Then I said, ‘Well, I’ve got to go to work.’”

Stimpson then drove Scoville to Glens Falls Hospital where she works as a nurse in the intensive care unit. Soon after, he proceeded to the Lottery headquarters in Schenectady where he redeemed his ticket, choosing the up-front payment of $1,572,012.

Jan. 29, Stimpson said that with his winnings, he plans to pay off debt and help out the four children the couple shares.

“We want to give them a boost; give them more reliable transportation,” he said. Stimpson added that he planned on replacing his 1999 Jeep Cherokee which has a non-functioning heater — with a new truck, as well as purchase a Jeep for Tanya, and likely buy a house.

After his big win, Stimpson continued to work for a while at WalMart assembling bicycles, grills and furniture and other products — until the news of his Lottery winnings spread.

Stimpson said he’s now considering getting back into the handyman business, an enterprise of his years ago.

But first, Stimpson said, he and Scoville will be taking a cross-country road trip, perhaps in an RV camper.

“We’d like to go from national park to national park, spend a few months at it,” he said, adding that they will likely be stopping at flea markets and antique stores along the way.

Asked whether she felt fortunate, Scoville said she did, but it wasn’t about the money, it was about her life with Stimpson, her family, and good health.

“I’ve worked hard all my life and for many years raised my kids as a single parent,” she said. “It was really great running into Jody — we have a lot of things in common, and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.”

Stimpson reflected on his good fortune.

“I believe that things happen for a reason, and things usually work out for the best,” he said.

Cumberland Farms clerk Sierra Dray watched the couple holding the oversized check. Four weeks earlier, Stimpson had bought the ticket from her.

“He’s a regular here, he comes in here nearly every day buying scratch-offs and coffee — He’s a really good guy,” she said, describing him as friendly and humble. “It’s so good to know that someone who deserves it got the jackpot,” Dray said. ■